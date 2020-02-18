Clones Of The Strokes Are For Sale In The Band’s ’70s-Style ‘Bad Decisions’ Video

The Strokes last released a full-length album in 2013. Julian Casablancas and his cohorts are set to change that his year, though. They previously announced that The New Abnormal is set to drop in April and shared the album’s lead single, “At The Door.”

Now, the group is back with a video for another new track, “Bad Decision.” The song has a more traditional Strokes sound than “At The Door,” but the video is where the abnormal comes in: The ’70s-style clip is presented as a long commercial for buttons that produce clones of the band (very much like a Meeseeks Box from Rick And Morty).

The Strokes are planning on having a big year. At a New Year’s Eve show in December, Julian Casablancas said, “The 2010s, whatever the f*ck they’re called, we took ’em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them. You know what? I don’t know what I say generally, and I ramble a lot, but I love you guys, and it’s a real honor to share the stage and this night with you guys.”

Both singles follow the band’s performance at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire earlier this month. Casablancas called the presidential candidate “a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot,” and “the only truly non-corporate candidate.”

Watch the “Bad Decisions” video above.

The New Abnormal is out 04/10 via RCA. Pre-order it here.