Back in 2012 when The xx’s sophomore album, Coexist, came out, it went on to become the best-selling vinyl record of the year. Mind you, this was at the onset of the vinyl boon, before aging hipsters were sharing NPR articles ad nauseam about how quickly vinyl sales were surpassing CD sales and all other physical mediums. So what are The xx doing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the album? Releasing a limited edition vinyl edition, of course. But there’s also a digital deluxe edition for the masses that you can listen to now, too.

The deluxe vinyl edition comes pressed on a clear vinyl record and is already out. The deluxe digital version is now streaming too and features live versions of “Angels,” “Chained,” and “Reunion & Sunset,” recorded from the band’s storied 25 night run at The Armory in New York City. And none of the magic and lightning in a bottle that Coexist represented is lost on the trio of Jamie xx, Oliver Sim, and Romy Madley Croft.

“That’s the special thing of having records, is that they are a concrete diary, a moment in our friendship,” the band said in a statement. “The fact that it’s been ten years, reflecting on that time passing and the music belonging to other people in those ten years—Coexist means something to us, but the connections that people have to those songs now. Fleeting moments of people saying they got married walking down the aisle to ‘Angels,’ it’s very surreal and special to be part of those people’s lives.”

Check out the album artwork, clear vinyl and tracklist for the Coexist 10th Anniversary Edition below. Stream/buy it here.

1. “Angels”

2. “Chained”

3. “Fiction”

4. “Try”

5. “Reunion”

6. “Sunset”

7. “Missing”

8. “Tides”

9. “Unfold”

10. “Swept Away”

11. “Our Song”

12. “Angels” (Live)

13. “Chained” (Live)

14. Reunion & Sunset” (Live)