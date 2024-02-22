Machine Gun Kelly has long had a bunch of tattoos, but he made waves earlier this week with his latest piece. It’s huge and all black, covering the majority of his arms, shoulders, and chest. The ink certainly a bold move, and one that captured the attention of another bold character: Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame.

Exotic, it would appear, has some romantic interest in the new-look Kelly. In the comments of MGK’s Instagram post, Exotic wrote, “A tiger and a bit of meth and you would be mine. Lol.” Exotic then shared the photo on his own Instagram, adding the text, “A tiger and a little bit of meth I can make MGK gay.”

He later shared another photo of MGK’s tattoo and wrote, “Once you go Tiger King you’ll forget about the Fox,” a reference to Megan Fox. He also wrote on the image itself, “Now that we’re practically a new item. Help me get the hell out of here.”

Exotic’s last comment was of course referring to the fact that he is currently in prison, after being sentenced to 21 years behind bars in 2022. He was convicted on animal abuse charges, as well as a murder-for-hire scheme involving animal activist and fellow Tiger King star Carole Baskin.