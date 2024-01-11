A few days ago, Machine Gun Kelly and Schecter introduced a new signature guitar, dubbed the Razor Blade. The metallic-colored axe was, as the name indicates, designed to look like a razor blade, and reactions to it were often not favorable.

Comments on the introductory Instagram post include, “That is the grossest thing ive ever seen,” “Have you considered unintroducing it?,” and “The edgiest edgelord to ever edge a lord.” There were also many comparing the guitar to comedy guitar brand Chibson, who did share a parody of the MGK guitar, with their version designed to look like a disposable shaving razor.

Kelly himself weighed in on the backlash, and it appears to be weighing on him. On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “i’ll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation, but i will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. and then blame me for your version of what you think my art is. ultimately im sad at how people perceive me in general. peace.”

In response to a user accusing the guitar of “glorifying self-harm,” Kelly responded, “you show your lack of depth by taking art at face value. this has nothing to do with any of the subject matter you just presented. so no my friend, you suck.”