The news that a submersible vehicle carrying five people had disappeared somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean has gone viral this week, prompting a genuinely scary amount of news coverage, multiple nations to cooperate on a search-and-rescue operation, and of course, tons of jokes on Twitter. But there’s one person out there with higher priorities, despite being related to one of the missing sub passengers. Brian Szasz, the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, went ahead and took in a Blink-182 concert in San Diego while he waited for news of his stepfather’s fate.

Funnily enough, this is one of those things that no one would have known about with social media. Szasz posted a Facebook update — which you can see on TMZ — stating, “Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine. Thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful.” However, he shortly followed up by sharing that he was attending the Blink-182 show, writing, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

Indeed, music can be a comfort to many a distressed listener, and given the circumstances of this concert — a long-awaited reunion and a cancer recovery among them — it seems expeditious to take the opportunity that presents itself. However, Szasz has a point that some observers might be judgmental about his decision (except those on Twitter who’ve taken to making light of the situation). You can’t please everybody, but some users have pointed out that Szasz may have a history of worrying behavior as well as medical conditions that could explain (but not excuse) it.

That dude got arrested in 2021 for making threats to attack people at a concert. Also harassed/stalked Alison Wonderland. Absolutely no one should want that guy at their show.https://t.co/gA6AZvKrEr pic.twitter.com/vRuafpDVxJ — Get Rikt (@Get_Rikt) June 20, 2023

The missing submersible belongs to the OceanGate Expedition, a tourist operation that dives to the wreckage of the Titanic. However, a video circulating online seems to present the project as a bit slapdash, and a price tag of $250,000 a head has some wondering what any of the five missing men were thinking climbing aboard in the first place.

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.