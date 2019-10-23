Tnght Announce Their Comeback EP With An Unsettling Video For ‘Dollaz’

Tnght, the duo consisting of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice, announced that they were going on an indefinite hiatus in 2013, after only releasing their 2012 self-titled EP. A month ago, though, their hiatus came to an end when they released a new single, “Serpent.” The song appeared to indicate that the two have some new music on the way, and now they have confirmed it: The band’s second EP, II, is set to be released on November 12.

“Serpent” is the first song on the 8-song EP’s tracklist, and now they have shared the second track, “Dollaz.” The electronic track is propelled by an aggressive beat, in-your-face bass, and a vocal sample repeating the song’s title. The song is also accompanied by an appropriately strange video, which features unsettling 3D digital avatars of Mohawke and Lunice, as well as video of burning $100 bills and some real-life videos and photos of the two thrown in every now and again.

“Serpent” was the band’s first single in six years, while the II EP will be their first EP in seven years.

Listen to “Dollaz” above, and find the II EP art and tracklist below.

1. “Serpent”

2. “Dollaz”

3. “First Body”

4. “Club Finger”

5. “What It Is”

6. “I’m In A Hole”

7. “Gimme Summn”

II is out 11/12 via Warp/LuckyMe. Pre-order it here.