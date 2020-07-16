Move Aside Kanye, Maybe Tom DeLonge Should Be President

Founding Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge, who departed from the band in 2015, has been a longtime believer in aliens, UFOs, and conspiracy theories. Back in April, DeLonge’s theories were confirmed when the Pentagon officially declassified video footage of a UFO which DeLonge had previously released in 2017. Now, with Kanye’s official bid for the White House, DeLonge is imagining what the world would look like if he similarly decided to run for office, and it, of course, involves UFOs.

DeLonge sarcastically laid out his vision for America in a series of tweets. To begin with, DeLonge would call on great minds from universities across the country to join his Cabinet. The musician would then brainstorm ways to diminish income tax in favor of sales tax, rid the political system of parties, and finally, DeLonge would declassify all information pertaining to UFOs.

Ha- If I was President I’d employ groups of experts from Universities, Institutes and Think Tanks (think past BRAC committees) Then- erase ALL income tax (and move to flat sales tax only), erase ALL Political Parties (vote for individuals only) and finally- disclose ALL UFO info — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) July 16, 2020

Further explaining his platform, DeLonge said he would tap scholars to crunch the numbers and find ways to “fix” taxes, expand healthcare, and reform police even before election day.

Why cant a Presidential Canditate have teams of scholars already working on the math to fix taxes, health care, Police reform etc.. As they are spending $100m’s on ads, but never any solutions. They should have scholarly plans READY to go when they start their campaign — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) July 16, 2020

DeLonge also emphasized he point about abolishing political parties in favor of supporting an individual candidate.

We really need a Congress full of independents, with NO party affiliation. They need to start voting on ideas and plans, NOT party lines. — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) July 16, 2020

Finally, DeLonge offered his last vision for the future, and it includes Mexican food.

And then, we must make Mexican Food widely available. — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) July 16, 2020

Read DeLonge’s full campaign outline above.