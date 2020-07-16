Getty Image
Move Aside Kanye, Maybe Tom DeLonge Should Be President

Founding Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge, who departed from the band in 2015, has been a longtime believer in aliens, UFOs, and conspiracy theories. Back in April, DeLonge’s theories were confirmed when the Pentagon officially declassified video footage of a UFO which DeLonge had previously released in 2017. Now, with Kanye’s official bid for the White House, DeLonge is imagining what the world would look like if he similarly decided to run for office, and it, of course, involves UFOs.

DeLonge sarcastically laid out his vision for America in a series of tweets. To begin with, DeLonge would call on great minds from universities across the country to join his Cabinet. The musician would then brainstorm ways to diminish income tax in favor of sales tax, rid the political system of parties, and finally, DeLonge would declassify all information pertaining to UFOs.

Further explaining his platform, DeLonge said he would tap scholars to crunch the numbers and find ways to “fix” taxes, expand healthcare, and reform police even before election day.

DeLonge also emphasized he point about abolishing political parties in favor of supporting an individual candidate.

Finally, DeLonge offered his last vision for the future, and it includes Mexican food.

