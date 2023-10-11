Tool has just announced a series of new tour dates. As their current North American tour has proven to be a hit among fans, the band is expanding upon their tour with a series of shows beginning next year.

The next portion of the tour will kick off in Baltimore beginning in January, and take place over the course of five weeks. Tool will be joined by Elder during this next round of dates.

A special presale will take place beginning tomorrow (October 11) at 10 a.m. EST until Thursday (October 12) at 10 p.m. EST. General onsale will begin Friday, October 13. Tickets will be available for purchase here.

You can see the list of tour dates below.

01/20/2024 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

01/12/2024 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/13/2024 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/18/2024 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

01/19/2024 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

01/21/2024 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

01/23/2024 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/24/2024 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

01/26/2024 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

01/27/2024 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

01/31/2024 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/02/2024 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/03/2024 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

02/05/2024 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/09/2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/12/2024 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

02/14/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

02/15/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

02/17/2024 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

02/18/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena