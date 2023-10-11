Tool has just announced a series of new tour dates. As their current North American tour has proven to be a hit among fans, the band is expanding upon their tour with a series of shows beginning next year.
The next portion of the tour will kick off in Baltimore beginning in January, and take place over the course of five weeks. Tool will be joined by Elder during this next round of dates.
A special presale will take place beginning tomorrow (October 11) at 10 a.m. EST until Thursday (October 12) at 10 p.m. EST. General onsale will begin Friday, October 13. Tickets will be available for purchase here.
You can see the list of tour dates below.
01/20/2024 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
01/12/2024 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/13/2024 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/18/2024 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
01/19/2024 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
01/21/2024 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
01/23/2024 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/24/2024 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/26/2024 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
01/27/2024 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
01/31/2024 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/02/2024 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/03/2024 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
02/05/2024 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/09/2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/12/2024 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
02/14/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
02/15/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
02/17/2024 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
02/18/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena