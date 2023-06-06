If conservatives weren’t up in arms with the Tool’s Maynard James Keenan onstage wardrobe, then this fall, they are in for a world of emotional hurt. The singer and all of his performance drag glory will be traveling the world beginning in September along with his Tool bandmates for their fall 2023 North American tour.
Kicking off the 28-date run, the “Ænema” musicians will take the stage at the Louder Than Life Festival on September 22 in Lousiville, Kentucky. Between solo dates, the rockers will appear at several music festivals, including Aftershock and Power Trip. The group was sure to keep their Canadian fans in mind during this tour run. Tool will play multiple dates in the country for the first time since 2019.
As an added bonus, the band will offer a limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, sound check access, and exclusive merchandise. To view Tool’s fall 2023 North American tour dates, continue below.
Tool’s members-only presale starts on Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m. local time. While the general public ticket sale will begin on Friday, June 9. Find more information here.
09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/03 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/08 — Indio, CA @ Power Trip
10/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/12 — Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
10/14 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
10/15 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
10/17 — Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
10/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/20 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/22 — Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena
10/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/27 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/29 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center
10/31 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/03 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
11/04 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
11/06 — Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
11/07 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
11/10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/13 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
11/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
11/20 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena