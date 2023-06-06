If conservatives weren’t up in arms with the Tool’s Maynard James Keenan onstage wardrobe, then this fall, they are in for a world of emotional hurt. The singer and all of his performance drag glory will be traveling the world beginning in September along with his Tool bandmates for their fall 2023 North American tour.

Kicking off the 28-date run, the “Ænema” musicians will take the stage at the Louder Than Life Festival on September 22 in Lousiville, Kentucky. Between solo dates, the rockers will appear at several music festivals, including Aftershock and Power Trip. The group was sure to keep their Canadian fans in mind during this tour run. Tool will play multiple dates in the country for the first time since 2019.

As an added bonus, the band will offer a limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, sound check access, and exclusive merchandise. To view Tool’s fall 2023 North American tour dates, continue below.

Tool’s members-only presale starts on Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m. local time. While the general public ticket sale will begin on Friday, June 9. Find more information here.

09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/03 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/08 — Indio, CA @ Power Trip

10/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/12 — Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

10/14 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

10/15 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

10/17 — Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

10/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/20 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/22 — Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena

10/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/27 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/29 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center

10/31 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/03 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

11/04 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

11/06 — Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

11/07 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11/10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/13 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

11/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

11/20 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena