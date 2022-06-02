Still riding the highs of his latest album, Mahal, Toro y Moi has dropped an extended visual to accompany the music. Goes By So Fast: A Mahal Short Film aims to create a world around Toro’s seventh album by placing the artist side-by-side with actor and comedian Eric Andre as they embark on an adventure through the Bay Area.

Goes By So Fast was directed by Harry Israelson, written by Sidney Schleiff and Israelson, and produced by Ways & Means.

“Given the more serious themes of the record, Harry and I both felt it fitting to come up with something humorous and fun,” said Toro in a statement. “I wanted to make something that humanized the music and hopefully myself in ways. Knowing that I’m not much of an actor and somewhat reserved, we felt it was best to find a supporting actor who would bring some context to the ‘man behind the curtain.’ We felt Eric Andre’s character, Panther, was the perfect high-sporadic energy to match my persona, giving context to my introverted tendencies. I loved the entire process and I think fans will be able to see the fun we had making it.”

Check out Goes By So Fast above.