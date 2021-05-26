Turnstile, the Baltimore rock band that dazzled music critics with its ear-melting major-label debut Time & Space, is back and in full-on shred mode.

The band’s new song, “Mystery,” begins with a fluttering, futuristic synth that fades into a wall of distortion courtesy of guitarists Brady Ebert and Pat McCrory, as well as bassist Franz Lyons.

The loud/soft dynamic — paired with lyrics about fighting for a love that’s running out of gas — gives the song an urgent, Sleigh Bells-meets-“Motorcycle Drive By” kind of vibe, with singer Brendan Yates whooping out the words against a battering of drums (Daniel Fang). “There’s a clock in my head, is it wrong is it right / I know you’re scared of running out of time,” Yates howls.

Noted for their high-octane live shows, Turnstile will perform at Firefly Music Festival (September 23) in Delaware, and at the Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky (September 24). Additional shows and tour information will be released on the band’s website.

During the pandemic, Turnstile teamed up with Australian producer Mall Grab on a collaborative EP called SHARE A VIEW, which reworked three of Turnstile’s singles from Time & Space — “Generator,” “Real Thing,” and “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind” — into highly-produced, dance-pop.

Time & Space was included on a number of “Best of 2018” lists (New York Times, Rolling Stone, New Yorker, Billboard), and GQ called it one of “The Best Albums That Shaped the 2010s.”

