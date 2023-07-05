U2 is honoring the 30th anniversary of their Zooropa album today by announcing a limited-edition gatefold pressed on yellow vinyl. It will also feature a new photo from 1993 on the inner gatefold and two additional mixes added alongside the original tracks. (It previously won a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album.)

It also isn’t the end of the celebration for U2. Next week, the band will host a global livestream of ZOO TV: Live From Sydney, on July 12 at 12 p.m. PT. There is also a limited merch collection to honor Zooropa that will only be available until midnight PT on July 13.

While the Zooropa pressing won’t arrive until the fall, it is currently available to preorder. The release date is also set to line up with the band’s massive U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere residency in Las Vegas — being the first act to play at the new billion-dollar venue.

Continue scrolling to view the Zooropa anniversary vinyl tracklist.

SIDE 1:

1. “Zooropa”

2. “Baby Face”

3. “Numb”

SIDE 2:

1. “Lemon”

2. “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)”

3. “Daddy’s Gonna Pay For Your Crashed Car”

SIDE 3:

1. “Some Days Are Better Than Others”

2. “The First Time”

3. “Dirty Day”

4. “The Wanderer”

SIDE 4:

1. “Lemon (The Perfecto Mix)”

2. “Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)”

Zooropa‘s 30th anniversary pressing is out October via Island Records/Interscope/UMe. Find more information here.