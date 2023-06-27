Vampire Weekend recently kicked off their live album vinyl series with Frog On The Bass Drum Vol. 01 Live In Indianapolis earlier this month — which is a recording from their 2019 performance, according to Stereogum.

It also came with a newsletter that fans are now sharing, as it contains some hints at their next album being on the horizon. (The band’s last drop was 2019’s Father Of The Bride.)

“Ezra [Koenig] took a raga singing lesson with Terry Riley in rural Japan and wrote what he considers to be 7 of his all-time top 10 best songs.” the band’s drummer, Chris Tomson, shared. “I personally found an immense peace and pleasure from creating with the guys like we had in the Ruggles days… The vibe was strong.”

“I feel like it just might be our best yet,” he added. “10 songs, no skips.” For comparison, FOTB had eighteen songs with three more on the deluxe version.

Tomson also made it a point that there will definitely be more information on Vampire Weekend’s next album by the end of 2023. Although, it’s still unclear if they’ll release the full thing by then or just announce it. Here’s hoping fans find out more soon, as they drop more records in the series.

For now, check out the Vampire Weekend newsletter hint for album five below.