The Tracklist For The New Van Morrison Album Is Somehow Even More Cringey Than We Imagined

Van Morrison raised some eyebrows last year with a series of anti-lockdown singles. Today, if those eyebrows have any more room to go up, they certainly have: Morrison announced a new album called Latest Record Project: Volume 1, which is not a work-in-progress title but the actual name of the album.

Things get wilder once you dive into the 28-song tracklist. Featured on the album are a number of songs with head-scratching titles, tunes like “Psychoanalysts’ Ball,” “Stop Bitching, Do Something,” “They Own The Media,” and “Why Are You On Facebook?.”

Morrison says of the album, “I’m getting away from the perceived same songs, same albums all the time. This guy’s done 500 songs, maybe more, so hello? Why do you keep promoting the same 10? I’m trying to get out of the box.”

Morrison also shared the album’s title track today, so check that out above and find the full Latest Record Project: Volume 1 tracklist below.

Disc One
1. “Latest Record Project”
2. “Where Have All The Rebels Gone?”
3. “Psychoanalysts’ Ball”
4. “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished”
5. “Tried To Do The Right Thing”
6. “The Long Con”
7. “Thank God For The Blues”
8. “Big Lie”
9. “A Few Bars Early”
10. “It Hurts Me Too”
11. “Only A Song”
12. “Diabolic Pressure”
13. “Deadbeat Saturday Night”
14. “Blue Funk”

Disc Two
1. “Double Agent”
2. “Double Bind”
3. “Love Should Come With A Warning”
4. “Breaking The Spell”
5. “Up County Down”
6. “Duper’s Delight”
7. “My Time After A While”
8. “He’s Not The Kingpin”
9. “Mistaken Identity”
10. “Stop Bitching, Do Something”
11. “Western Man”
12. “They Own The Media”
13. “Why Are You On Facebook?”
14. “Jealousy”

Latest Record Project: Volume 1 is out 5/7 via Exile/BMG. Pre-order it here.

