Over the weekend, it was the one-year anniversary of Waxahatchee’s excellent 2020 album Saint Cloud, so now, Katie Crutchfield has decided to celebrate. She did so today by releasing Saint Cloud +3, an expanded version of the album that adds to its tracklist a trio of covers: “Fruits Of My Labor” by Lucinda Williams, “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” by Dolly Parton, and “Streets Of Philadelphia” by Bruce Springsteen.

Crutchfield explained on Instagram, “3 covers released today to commemorate the 1 year anniversary of saint cloud. we tracked @lucinda_williams ‘fruits of my labor’ while in the studio making SC, & tracked the other 2 (@dollyparton’s ´light of a clear blue morning’ + @springsteen’s ‘streets of philadelphia) a few months back just for fun with @bradleywcook.”

Crutchfield previously said of Saint Cloud, “I think all of my records are turbulent and emotional, but this one feels like it has a little dose of enlightenment. It feels a little more calm and less reckless.” She also told Uproxx in an interview from around this time last year, “I got sober and really focused on that for a year. I think in the past I’ve leaned into making music as a way to help myself heal from things. I tried to not do that with this record. I tried to do the work outside of music and have an identity outside of music. As time went on, what the album was going to be came more and more into view. […] I would definitely say that the mood of the album came first, and then the songs swiftly followed.”

Check out all three covers below.