Here Are The Welcome To Rockville Set Times For 2024

The highly anticipated Lovers & Friends Festival may have gotten canceled due to dangerous weather in Las Vegas, but festivals like the upcoming Welcome To Rockville are still proceeding on schedule. Headlined by Foo Fighters and Slipknot, Welcome To Rockville comes to the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, this Thursday, May 9, through Sunday, May 12. You can find the set times below.

Apex Stage: Powerman 5000 (1:10-1:40), Flat Black (2:20-2:50), Nonpoint (3:30-4:00), Starset (4:45-5:20), In This Moment (6:15-7:00), Falling In Reverse (8:10-9:10), Limp Bizkit (10:30-11:50) Octane Drift Stage: Alien Ant Farm (12:35-1:05), Sleep Theory (1:45-2:15), Kim Dracula (2:55-3:25), Living Colour (4:05-4:40), Koe Wetzel (5:25-6:10), The Offspring (7:05-8:05), Jelly Roll (9:15-10:25) Vortex Stage: Mike’s Dead (1:25-1:55), Lø Spirit (2:30-2:55), Catch Your Breath (3:45-4:05), Imminence (4:45-5:15), Nitzer Ebb (6:00-6:40), Electric Callboy (7:30-8:10), Mr. Bungle (9:10-10:00) Inferno Stage: Dying Wish (1:00-1:25), I See Stars (2:00-2:25), Gatecreeper (3:00-3:30), Mushroomhead (4:10-4:40), Kittie (5:20-5:55), Slaughter To Prevail (6:45-7:25), In Flames (8:15-9:05) Garage Stage: Citizen Soldier (1:00-1:25), Rain City Drive (2:00-2:25), Harms Way (3:00-3:30), Kublai Khan TX (4:10-4:40), The Currents (5:20-5:55), The Amity Affliction (6:45-7:25), Tech N9ne (8:15-9:05)

Apex Stage: Point North (1:00-1:30), Cold (2:00-2:30), Amigo The Devil (3:10-3:40), Dirty Honey (4:25-5:10), Anthrax (6:05-6:50), Judas Priest (8:00-9:00), Mötley Crüe (10:20-11:50) Octane Drift Stage: Imperial Tide (12:30-12:55), Orgy (1:30-2:00), Saliva (2:35-3:05), Flyleaf w/Lacy Sturm (3:45-4:20), Skillet (5:15-6:00), Mudvayne (6:55-7:45), Disturbed (9:05-10:15) Vortex Stage: Fuming Mouth (12:30-12:55), Thrown (1:30-1:55), Gideon (2:30-2:55), Stabbing Westward (3:35-4:05), Shadows Fall (4:45-5:15), Lacuna Coil (6:05-6:40), Biohazard (7:30-8:10), Kerry King (9:10-10:00) Inferno Stage: Until I Wake (12:00-12:25), Bodysnatcher (1:00-1:25), Spite (2:00-2:25), New Years Day (3:00-3:30), Bury Tomorrow (4:10-4:40), Soulfly (5:25-6:00), August Burns Red (6:45-7:25), Machine Head (8:15-9:05) Garage Stage: TX2 (2:00-2:25), Moon Fever (3:00-3:30), Fleshwater (4:10-4:40), Miss May I (5:25-6:00), Bad Wolves (6:45-7:25), Insane Clown Posse (8:15-9:05)

Saturday, May 11

Apex Stage: Nova Twins (1:35-2:05), Reignwolf (2:50-3:20), Mammoth WVH (4:10-4:50), Primus (5:45-6:30), Greta Van Fleet (7:30-8:30), Foo Fighters (9:50-11:50)

Octane Drift Stage: Taipei Houston (1:00-1:30), The Struts (2:10-2:45), Royal Blood (3:25-4:05), Stone Temple Pilots (4:55-5:40), A Day To Remember (6:35-7:25), Queens Of The Stone Age (8:35-9:45)

Vortex Stage: Vukovi (12:05-12:30), Calva Louise (1:15-1:45), Hed PE (2:25-2:55), Fire From The Gods (3:35-4:05), Frank Carter & TRS (4:45-5:15), Helmet (6:00-6:40), L7 (7:30-8:10), Cypress Hill (9:10-10:00)

Inferno Stage: Hotbox (11:35-12:00), Tim Montana (12:40-1:10), Crobot (1:50-2:20), Austin Meade (3:00-3:30), Red Fang (4:10-4:40), All Them Witches (5:20-5:55), Baroness (6:45-7:25), Clutch (8:15-9:05)

Garage Stage: Afterlife (12:40-1:10), Bad Nerves (1:50-2:20), The Chisel (3:00-3:30), Stick To Your Guns (4:10-4:40), Terror (5:20-5:55), Drain (6:45-7:25), Code Orange (8:15-9:05)

Sunday, May 12

Apex Stage: Adema (1:00-1:30), Taproot (2:10-2:50), P.O.D. (3:30-4:05), Wage War (4:50-5:30), Architects (6:20-7:00), Breaking Benjamin (8:00-9:00), Slipknot (10:15-11:35)

Octane Drift Stage: Trust Company (12:25-12:55), Nita Strauss (1:35-2:05), Drowning Pool (2:55-3:25), Sebastian Bach (4:10-4:45), Theory Of A Deadman (5:35-6:15), Bad Omens (7:05-7:55), Evanescence (9:05-10:10)

Vortex Stage: Stratejacket (12:25-12:50), Gel (1:25-1:55), Militarie Gun (2:30-3:00), Bob Vylan (3:40-4:10), Magnolia Park (4:50-5:20), The Chats (6:05-6:40), Atreyu (7:30-8:10), Sum 41 (9:10-10:00)

Inferno Stage: Kill The Robot (11:55-12:20), Return To Dust (12:55-1:20), Plush (2:00-2:25), Dead Poet Society (3:05-3:35), Sim (4:15-4:45), Enter Shikari (5:25-6:00), Movements (6:45-7:25), Black Veil Brides (8:15-9:05)

Garage Stage: Another Day Dawns (11:30-11:55), Blind Channel (12:55-1:20), Eva Under Fire (2:00-2:25), While She Sleeps (3:05-3:35), Fear Factory (4:15-4:45), Of Mice & Men (5:25-6:00), The Ghost Inside (6:45-7:25), Polyphia (8:15-9:05)