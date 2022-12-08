2023 is already looking great: It was announced today (December 8) that The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie are uniting for a joint tour next year. A press release noted Ben Gibbard will be playing both The Postal Service’s 2003 album Give Up and DCFC’s also-2003 album Transatlanticism in full.

So, as far as what songs the bands will be performing and as a refresher about the albums, here’s the Give Up tracklist:

1. “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight”

2. “Such Great Heights”

3. “Sleeping In”

4. “Nothing Better” Feat. Jen Wood

5. “Recycled Air”

6. “Clark Gable”

7. “We Will Become Silhouettes”

8. “This Place Is A Prison”

9. “Brand New Colony”

10. “Natural Anthem”

The 10th anniversary deluxe edition of the album also featured the bonus tracks “Turn Around,” “A Tattered Line Of String,” “Be Still My Heart,” and “There’s Never Enough Time,” along with covers, remixes, and live recordings.

Now, the Transatlanticism tracklist:

1. “The New Year”

2. “Lightness”

3. “Title And Registration”

4. “Expo ’86”

5. “The Sound Of Settling”

6. “Tiny Vessels”

7. “Transatlanticism”

8. “Passenger Seat”

9. “Death Of An Interior Decorator”

10. “We Looked Like Giants”

11. “A Lack Of Color”

Gibbard said in a statement, “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Find more info about ticketing here and revisit both of those albums below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.