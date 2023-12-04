John Lennon is still in the news, 43 years after his death.

The Beatles released a “new” song last month, “Now And Then,” that features all four members, including Lennon on vocals. “We had John’s voice and a piano and he could separate them with AI,” Paul McCartney explained.

A new documentary will also reveal Lennon’s last words on the day he was shot and murdered by Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980.

Apple TV+’s John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial features an interview with Jay Hastings, a concierge at the Dakota building in Manhattan, where Lennon lived with his wife, Yoko Ono. “He runs past me. He goes, ‘I’m shot.’ He had blood coming out of his mouth,” he recalled in the documentary. “He just collapsed on the floor.” Lennon was pronounced dead on arrival at Roosevelt Hospital at 11:15 p.m.

The documentary includes audio recordings of Chapman speaking to his lawyers. When asked why he shot Lennon, he said, “‘All You Need Is Love,’ have you ever heard that? Well, this is what I say to that: all you need is love and 250 million dollars. He was the biggest, phoniest bastard that ever lived.”

John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial premieres on Apple TV+ on December 6th. You can watch the trailer below.