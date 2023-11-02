Who Is Still Alive From The Beatles?

It is November 2, 2023, and The Beatles are, theoretically, as alive as they ever were. We have a brand-new Beatles song. Well, sort of. “Now And Then,” otherwise referred to as “the last Beatles song,” was a long time coming and features contributions from all four members. The process overlapped with Peter Jackson’s 2021 The Beatles: Get Back documentary series, as Sir Paul McCartney explained this summer.

“[Jackson] was able to extricate [John Lennon’s] voice from a ropey little bit of cassette,” McCartney told Radio 4’s Today Programme, later clarifying his comments on X (formerly known as Twitter). “We had John’s voice and a piano and he could separate them with AI. They tell the machine, ‘That’s the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar.'”

He continued, “So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles’ record, it was a demo that John had [and] we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do. So it gives you some sort of leeway. We just finished it up and it’ll be released this year.”

Jackson and McCartney (and whomever else) needed to go through so much trouble to get Lennon’s vocals for “Now And Then” because Lennon was murdered on December 8, 1980.

Below is an overview of what happened to each member of The Fab Four.