Phish is hitting the road. Fans of the legendary jam band can look forward to multiple shows beginning this spring, many of which will play two or more times at the same venue. Thankfully, fans still have plenty of time to get tickets.
When Do Phish’s 2024 Tour Tickets Go On Sale?
Fans can request tickets here, starting now. The request period will continue through Monday, March 11, and general on-sale will begin Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. ET.
Phish 2024 Tour Dates
04/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
07/19 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/21 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/23 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/24 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/26 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/27 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/28 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
07/31 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
08/02 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/03 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/04 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/09 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/10 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/11 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/15 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/16 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/17 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/18 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/29 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
08/30 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
08/31 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/01 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park