Phish is hitting the road. Fans of the legendary jam band can look forward to multiple shows beginning this spring, many of which will play two or more times at the same venue . Thankfully, fans still have plenty of time to get tickets.

When Do Phish’s 2024 Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

Fans can request tickets here, starting now. The request period will continue through Monday, March 11, and general on-sale will begin Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

Phish 2024 Tour Dates

04/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

04/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

07/19 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/21 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/23 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/24 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/26 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/27 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/28 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

07/31 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

08/02 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/03 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/04 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/09 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/10 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/11 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/15 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen

08/16 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen

08/17 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen

08/18 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen

08/29 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/30 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/31 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/01 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park