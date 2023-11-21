When Do Tickets For The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds Tour’ Come Out?

Today, the Rolling Stones announced their new tour in support of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds . Fittingly, the tour will be sponsored by AARP. Launching on April 28, 2024, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, the Hackney Diamonds Tour, will crisscross the United States, ending in July in Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium.

When Do Tickets Go Sale?

The general sale for tickets to the Hackney Diamonds Tour will begin on Friday, December 1. However, if you’re signed up for the fan mailing list, there’s a presale on Wednesday, November 29 at noon PT (3 pm ET). For more info, check out their tour site here. Check out the tour’s dates below and read Uproxx’s own Steven Hyden on the new album here.

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates

04/28/2024 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

05/02/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest

05/07/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

05/15/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

05/23/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/30/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

06/03/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

06/07/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

06/11/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

06/15/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium

06/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

06/27/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

07/05/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

07/10/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

07/17/2024 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium