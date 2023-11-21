When Do Tickets For The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds Tour’ Come Out?

Today, the Rolling Stones announced their new tour in support of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds. Fittingly, the tour will be sponsored by AARP. Launching on April 28, 2024, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, the Hackney Diamonds Tour, will crisscross the United States, ending in July in Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium.
When Do Tickets Go Sale?
The general sale for tickets to the Hackney Diamonds Tour will begin on Friday, December 1. However, if you’re signed up for the fan mailing list, there’s a presale on Wednesday, November 29 at noon PT (3 pm ET). For more info, check out their tour site here. Check out the tour’s dates below and read Uproxx’s own Steven Hyden on the new album here.
The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates
04/28/2024 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
05/02/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest
05/07/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/15/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/23/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/30/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/03/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
06/07/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
06/11/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
06/15/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium
06/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/27/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/05/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
07/10/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
07/17/2024 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium