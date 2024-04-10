system of a down
Getty Image
Indie

When Do Tickets For System Of A Down & Deftones’ San Francisco Concert Come Out?

System Of A Down and Deftones are planning the ultimate alt-rock bash this summer. On August 17, the two aughts alt-rock favorites will headline a special show in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Joining them are Vowws, Viagra Boys, and The Mars Volta, during what Golden Gate Park is billing as the park’s first-ever “after dark” show (the show begins at 3 p.m. and is expected to run until 10 p.m.)

Seeing all these bands together for one night is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Gen-Xers and millennials, who can’t wait to get their hands on tickets. System Of A Down’s only other show so far for 2024 is at Vegas’ Sick New World festival and Deftones are only playing at Coachella and Lollapalooza. Thankfully, tickets for this one-off are dropping sooner rather than later, and fans will be able to purchase them beginning this week.

When Do Tickets For System Of A Down And Deftones’ San Francisco Concert Come Out?

Fans can purchase tickets to the one-off concert starting Thursday (April 11th) at 10 a.m. PT. This will be a Live Nation presale, where fans can use the code RIFF. General on-sale will begin Friday (April 12) via Ticketmaster.

Additional information about the special San Francisco concert can be found here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×