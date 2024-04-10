System Of A Down and Deftones are planning the ultimate alt-rock bash this summer. On August 17, the two aughts alt-rock favorites will headline a special show in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Joining them are Vowws, Viagra Boys, and The Mars Volta, during what Golden Gate Park is billing as the park’s first-ever “after dark” show (the show begins at 3 p.m. and is expected to run until 10 p.m.)

Seeing all these bands together for one night is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Gen-Xers and millennials, who can’t wait to get their hands on tickets. System Of A Down’s only other show so far for 2024 is at Vegas’ Sick New World festival and Deftones are only playing at Coachella and Lollapalooza. Thankfully, tickets for this one-off are dropping sooner rather than later, and fans will be able to purchase them beginning this week.