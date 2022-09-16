This summer’s Indiecast episodes have leaned banter heavy thanks to a slow trickle of review-worthy indie albums. But this week, it seems like every indie band got together to give the people want they want: an all-meat Indiecast episode. On this week’s episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen review four albums: The Mars Volta‘s self-titled LP, Death Cab For Cutie‘s Asphalt Meadows, Whitney‘s Spark, and Young Jesus‘ Shepherd Head.

In the Recommendation Corner this week, Ian gave a shout out to Top Shelf Records. The indie record company announced this week they were royally screwed over by their main distribution company abruptly shutting down, and founder Kevin Duquette said all their inventory is being held in limbo. Ian also urges listeners to check out a new joint project by Philly bands They Are Gutting A Body Of Water and A Country Western. Meanwhile, Steven recommends Daniel Romano, a very prolific Canadian musician who put out eight albums in 2020 alone ranging from folk to punk rock.

