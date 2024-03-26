Fans of The Beach Boys have something fun to look forward to in May. Disney+ just announced that they’ll be releasing a new documentary about the band on the streaming platform.
Simply titled The Beach Boys, it will trace the band’s history through new interviews with members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston.
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was will also provide insight throughout the documentary. Finally, according to a release, viewers will also get insight through the voices of late Beach Boys members Carl and Dennis Wilson.
Here’s when fans can expect to watch it.
When Is The The Beach Boys Documentary Streaming On Disney+?
The The Beach Boys documentary will arrive on Disney+ on May 24, available exclusively on the streaming platform.
The film will also be accompanied by a soundtrack collected from the band’s original music and songs in the documentary. This will be available on streaming platforms the same day.
In honor of the documentary, The Beach Boys will be putting out their first book a few days earlier on April 2, titled The Beach Boys By The Beach Boys. More information about that, including how to pre-order, can be found here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.