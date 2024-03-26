Fans of The Beach Boys have something fun to look forward to in May. Disney+ just announced that they’ll be releasing a new documentary about the band on the streaming platform.

Simply titled The Beach Boys, it will trace the band’s history through new interviews with members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston.

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was will also provide insight throughout the documentary. Finally, according to a release, viewers will also get insight through the voices of late Beach Boys members Carl and Dennis Wilson.

Here’s when fans can expect to watch it.