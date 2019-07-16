Olivia Bee

At the start of June, Whitney announced that they would be returning with their sophomore album Forever Turned Around on August 30. They’ve shared a couple of songs from the album so far — “FTA” and “Giving Up” — and now they’re back with another, titled “Valleys (My Love).”

They also shared a video for the track, and the clip follows a commercial truck driver as he hits the road, eats in small-town diners, and misses his family. Press materials confirm that the video is meant to represent the band’s experience of touring, saying that it “illustrates the connection between traveling for work and the band’s own personal experiences.” The song is also described as being about “the anxiety of being away from a loved one, and was inspired by a particularly scenic drive in Montana.”

Press materials also say that the album is about “the anxiety and acceptance that time is limited and navigate questions of mortality, doubt, love, and friendship. It’s an album about partnership — romantic, familial and communal, but most importantly a love in friendship: the bonds between two best friends and creative partners and the joy and stress that comes with it.”

Watch the video for “Valleys (My Love)” above.

Forever Turned Around is out 8/30 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.