Willie Nelson appeared to perform at the Luck Reunion festival in Texas on Thursday night (March 14), where he brought a surprise guest that fans have been waiting forever to see join him: none other than Kermit The Frog. The two treated the crowd to a duet of “Rainbow Connection,” as people watching sung along and appreciated the historical moment.

While Kermit’s song first appeared in The Muppets Movie all the way back in 1979, it wasn’t until 2001 that Nelson made it his own. The country legend both covered the song and titled his album after it that year — proving that he has loved the friendly frog for a very long time.

As Rolling Stone points out, Nelson and Kermit have both performed the song with other people, including the former with Kacey Musgraves and the latter with Debbie Harry, Barbra Streisand, and more. However, the two never formally crossed paths, making it a special and fun performance to have the tiny green Muppet on stage.

“Last night’s performance by @WillieNelson and @KermitTheFrog epitomized what Luck Reunion is meant to be – a true Reunion and celebration of pure collaboration,” Luck Reunion posted on social media. “Thank you, @KermitTheFrog for joining us. Safe to say that all of us are under your spell.”

Check out Willie Nelson and Kermit performing “Rainbow Connection” together here.