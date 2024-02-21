Young Jesus is gearing up to share his new album, The Fool. Today (February 20), Young Jesus, which is the musical project of John Rossiter, announced the album, and shared the new single, “Brenda & Diane.”

The song is sung from the perspective of a narrator, who shares the story of two runaways.

“Brenda and Diane are on the run,” said Rossiter of the song in a statement. “The main character thinks he’s better than them. But sits down to talk to them, to humor them. Sees that they have a whole, complex life. Humbling for the main character and his sense of superiority and judgment. Brenda and Diane invite him into life.”

The song’s accompanying video features musician Tommy Sunshine, who is seen wearing clown make-up, as he goes through a day in his life.

Before recording The Fool, Rossiter was planning to quit music altogether after the release of the last Young Jesus album, Shepherd Head, back in 2022. But one day, he received an email from producer Shahzad Ismaily. The two then connected, and started writing songs together. They would later record these songs at Shahzad’s Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn.

These songs eventually unfolded into The Fool, which is set for release later this year.

You can watch the video for “Brenda & Diane” above and see the artwork and tracklist for The Fool below.

1. “Brenda & Diane”

2. “Two Brothers”

3. “Rabbit”

4. “Rich”

5. “Moonlight”

6. “MOTY”

7. “The Weasel”

8. “Am I The Only One?”

9. “Sunrise”

10. “Dancer”

11. “God’s Plan”

The Fool is out 5/24 via Saddle Creek. Find more information here.