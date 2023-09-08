On Thursday (September 7), Zach Bryan‘s mugshot was floating around the internet. The rising country star had been arrested in Oklahoma on an obstruction of investigation charge. He immediately addressed it online, explaining he “had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.”

Since then, he’s shared a video further explaining the situation.

“I was an idiot today, and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person. I just want to make that clear. I should’ve been smarter about it,” he began. Then he said that a few days ago he was driving through a small Oklahoma town when he was pulled over for going a few miles over the speed limit. The cop asked for his license, registration, and address.

for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

“I told him, ‘Hey man, I don’t really feel comfortable giving you my address. I’m a musician, I’m just not comfortable with it,'” he said.

“So he says, ‘If you don’t give me your address, I’m gonna have to take you to jail,'” he continued.

Bryan still refused and he handcuffed him. They talked, Bryan gave him his address, and the cop let him go. Then, fast-forward to Thursday, he was driving to Boston when his security guard following him was pulled over. When Bryan got out of his vehicle to see what was going on, a cop instructed him to get back in his car or he would take him to jail.

“I get too lippy with him, he brings me over to his car, and I just didn’t help my situation at all,” he said. “I felt like a child. It was ridiculous, it was immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been. It was my mistake.”