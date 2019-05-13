Wheres My Office Now?

In 2012, Emily King and Corey Smith started living an itinerant life, full of travel — quickly becoming the poster children for a new generation of young vagabonds. Their goal was to put experiences over things and memories over bank balances. For two young professionals climbing the corporate ladder in New York City, it was a major risk.

Six years later, the duo has more than 175 thousand followers on Instagram and a blog, Where’s My Office Now? — chronicling their journey around the country with their two adorable dogs. Though there have been plenty of breakdowns and near-meltdowns, the couple is forever grateful that they bet big on adventure. Their life is filled with a sense of discovery that few of their peers can rival. It’s also introduced them to pockets of the country that are seldom given media attention.

One of their favorite discoveries? The Adirondack region of upstate New York.

“We had no idea how amazing that area was,” Corey Smith says. “The vibe there is like, it almost feels like a Tahoe or California more than the east coast. We found so many waterfalls. The Adirondacks as a whole is a very unique place — beautiful and really pristine.”

Looking at Emily and Corey’s photos, it’s easy to understand why the couple fell under the Adirondacks’ spell. As a weekend trip, it’s easily doable from NYC, Boston, or Philly. Upon arrival, you have access to endless adventures in the park — which is the largest area of publicly protected land of any kind in the lower 48 states, larger than Yosemite, Yellowstone, Glacier, Grand Canyon, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Parks combined.

Smith and King had plenty of time to wander the park — hiking, kayaking, biking, and sleeping under the stars. We asked the vagabonding duo to break down their favorite adventures to help part-time adventurers plan a perfect weekend trip.