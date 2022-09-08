Amp Up Traditional Bodyweight Exercises With These Superb Variations

Everyone likes to be comfortable but it’s a serious problem when that complacency slips into training. One surefire way to see diminishing returns with your workouts, or fall into a rut, is to do the same old exercises over and over again. The fundamental bodyweight exercises we all know — push-ups, pull-ups, squats, or lunges — are fundamental for a reason. They are great movements that address a number of muscles at the same time and they can be performed pretty much anywhere. But as effective as these exercises are, they can only take you so far. They say that variety is the spice of life and this is also very true for a life of fitness. Not only that, but it is crucial to building a well-rounded and complete physique. But that doesn’t mean you have to entirely throw away your favorite bodyweight routine. In fact, you can achieve a great deal just by modifying those more traditional movements to target different muscle groups. So in that pursuit here are a few variations on both upper and lower body exercises that you can pull off with little to no equipment needed. ***

Instead of: Push-Up — TRIANGLE (OR DIAMOND) PUSH-UPS Why: The traditional push-up is an exercise that works the pectoral muscles, shoulders, and anterior deltoids. By doing this triangle variation you add difficulty, adjust the part of the chest that’s targeted, and it also becomes one of the best tricep movements out there. How To: Get into a plank position, starting by lying face-down on the ground and placing the palms of your hands directly under your chest. The forefingers and thumbs together to form a triangle or diamond shape. Elbows should be close to your torso and pointing backward. Engage your core, thighs, and glutes as you push yourself away from the ground until your arms are almost extended. Bring yourself back down towards the starting position, with the back of your hands touching your inner chest before beginning the next rep. Extra Credit: Since this exercise requires your hands to be free, you can add difficulty by wearing a weighted vest like this one from 5.11 Tactical. Instead of: Pull-Up — AROUND THE WORLD Why: The traditional pull-up is one of the best upper body workouts around, especially great for the shoulders, back, and arms. By doing this “around the world” variation you are strengthening the bicep in a greater way, by putting your full body weight on one arm at a time. How To: Grab onto the pull-up bar with a wide overhand grip outside of your shoulders. The starting position is called an active hang, with your feet off the ground and body extended. From this position pull your body weight up towards your right hand until the bar is at your chin, then keeping your body elevated slide over to your left hand. Bring your weight back down in a controlled manner, then repeat the movement but starting with your left hand. Extra Credit: Since this exercise requires your hands to be free, you can add difficulty by wearing a weighted vest like this one from 5.11 Tactical.