Flowers, dazzling colors, lanterns, laughter, and beautiful people — the recipe for the All Day I Dream festivals is pretty on point. From humble beginnings on the rooftops of Brooklyn, New York, it only makes sense for ADID to cap off an incredible summer festival season back in the borough where it all started. The Brooklyn Mirage hosted what’s become a staple of ADID founder and global house music icon Lee Burridge‘s offerings — a colorful community held spellbound by inspiration and good vibes (and great music).

Burridge and co. strive to “put the music back in music” creating “technicolor emotionalism,” a flavor of emotive, melancholic, and dreamy house that’s not only incredibly fun to dance to, but also a truly heart-opening experience for many festival goers. Mix in a canvas of happy dancers and even if you came to this party solo there’s no doubt you left with a fleet of new connections.

Burridge prides himself on creating a mesmerizing communal experience. Interestingly, you’ll notice on ADID’s homepage the collaborators are classified as “family” with Burridge earning the title “Great Grandfather.” This year’s experience at the mirage included members Sebastien Leger (First Born Son) and Lost Desert (Long Lost Brother). Pippi Ciez and David Orin also performed and though they didn’t get official titles, they clearly still belong in the fam!

Check out the colors, love, friendship, and festivity down below!