Amber Rose Has A Message For Men About Sex Toys

Uproxx

Amber Rose is a complicated public figure. Initially pushed into the public eye by her relationship with Kanye West, she has taken the opportunities provided to her by fame to offer up a neo-feminist agenda that seems simultaneously too far for some people and not far enough for others. But, we love her. And, her latest campaign to decrease the stigma associated with sex toys is one that we fully back.

Rose just closed a 10-million-dollar deal with LELO, the world’s leading designer sex toy brand. But, despite the sex toy industry being highly lucrative, people are loath to talk much about toys or how they are being used. In a 2017 sex toy census commissioned by Lovehoney, the most popular sex toy retailer on the planet, a dildo is shipped out an average of every 77 seconds. Keeping that in mind, clearly the purchase rates are in no way reflected in the frequency of open, frank conversation.

In 2016, on her talk show, Rose revealed she had never used a sex toy, so, despite her reputation as a fairly sexual person, she clearly wasn’t too comfortable augmenting her sexy times with gadgets. That’s why she is now so passionate about her LELO collection and starting sex toy conversations and keeping them going. We spoke with her about men’s attitudes towards toys and she broke sh*t down. Read on to find out what she has to say to every man.

Walking into 2018 Like 😌 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:48pm PST

What was the design process like for all of this?

I personally was obsessed with the brand, and we decided to collaborate. But, all of these sex toys were already created. I just took the seven that I wanted for my particular line. Eventually, I’ll be able to hopefully design my own.

Is that something you’re thinking about already?

Yeah, hell yeah. For sure.

Because I have to imagine that would be the most satisfying thing ever, to be able to design exactly the sex toy that you want.

Yeah, and I get to try them out, all day, for work, which is the best part.