Ann Arbor Joins The List Of Cities Decriminalizing Magic Mushrooms

The slow road to psilocybin legalization continues. Yet another city has voted to decriminalize the possession of magic mushrooms as the Schedule 1 drug continues to be reevaluated for its significant medicinal benefits. The Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously Monday night, September 21st, for a resolution that would designate entheogenic plants or plant compounds as the lowest law enforcement priority — freeing up anyone from arrest or investigation for planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, or using plants that fall under that category, which includes in addition to psilocybin: ayahuasca, ibogaine, mescaline, peyote, and other hallucinogenic plants that are still illegal on the state and federal level.

To be perfectly clear: magic mushrooms aren’t legal in Ann Arbor Michigan, they’re only effectively decriminalized in terms of law enforcement priority. So before you get all cavalier with your magic mushroom use, pump those brakes a bit. According to local Ann Arbor news site MLive, these new rules also apply to people already being prosecuted for entheogenic plant use, as the City Council has called upon the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office to cease prosecution of such individuals.

Ann Arbor joins Denver, Colorado, Santa Cruz, and Oakland as one of four cities to permit the use and possession of psilocybin in some form, which is a huge win for the people who have come to rely on psilocybin for PTSD, depression, addiction, and other psychological distresses. As well as mushroom microdose aficionados everywhere.