A Book On The Massive Impact Of Anthony Bourdain Is Dropping Soon





CNN

Nearly a year on and we’re still processing the death of TV personality, raconteur, writer, provocateur, and famed lover of food Anthony Bourdain. A new book is on the horizon to help us all process just what Bourdain meant to the world. Anthony Bourdain Remembered is a collection of stories that feels like a long eulogy from his closest friends and dearest fans — aimed at celebrating the life and passions of the former chef.

The book will be full of anecdotes about Bourdain’s escapades from big names like “President Barack Obama, Eric Ripert, Jill Filipovic, Ken Burns, Questlove, and José Andrés,” according to the book’s description on Amazon. The work, produced by Bourdain’s colleagues at CNN, aims to take us into what the “enthusiast” wanted to achieve through his widespread travels around the world while writing books and starring in four landmark television shows. The collection of stories is being described as a look at “Bourdain’s widespread impact through his political and social commitments; his dedication to travel and eating well (and widely); and his love of the written word, along with his deep compassion, open-mindedness, and interest in lives different from his own.”

Foodbeast reports that Bourdain’s estate gave consent for the book to be compiled, edited, and published. That means that the book will also include a collection of previously unseen personal photographs that Bourdain took during his extensive globetrotting over the years, adding an extra layer to the book.

You can pre-order Anthony Bourdain Remembers on Amazon right now. The book drops May 28th worldwide.