It’s been just over a year since Anthony Bourdain’s passing. To commemorate the late chef, world traveler, and “enthusiast,” his home state of New Jersey has officially unveiled what they’re calling the “Anthony Bourdain Food Trail.” Christened by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism on June 13th, the statewide trail will take travelers to 10 eateries that Bourdain previously visited in a 2015 episode of Parts Unknown, spread statewide through Bergen, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Camden counties.
Is it possible to eat at all 10 in one day? We’re willing to find out! Call us, Jersey!
All of the eateries on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail will be in areas accessible by either car, train, or bus from New York City and Philadelphia — ripe for a food-lover’s pilgrimage. The official trail commemoration took place at Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee, a hot dog stand that Bourdain frequented as a kid and one of the 10 trail stops.
Afar reports that Christopher Bourdain (the late chef’s brother) speaking at the trail commemoration, encouraged people to explore New Jersey’s culinary diversity by looking beyond the trail’s 10 stops, a remark that echoes his brother’s appetite for the unknown and restless spirit.
Here is a visual tour of the stops on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail.
Hiram’s Roadstand — 1345 Palisade Ave., Fort Lee
Tony’s Baltimore Grill — 2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City
Dock’s Oyster House — 2405 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City
James’ Salt Water Taffy — 1519 Boardwalk, 1325 Boardwalk, and 1901 Boardwalk, Atlantic City
No trip to Atlantic City is complete without Some Salt Water Taffy!
Knife & Fork Inn — 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City
Parmesan Crusted Roasted Brussels Sprouts with French Fried Red & Yellow Beet Chips. Thanks to Ryan, Sandy and the whole Team at the Knife & Fork Inn. A lovely steak and seafood place with delectable vegetable options!
Donkey’s Place — 1223 Haddon Ave., Camden
Donkey's Place in Camden is one of ten spots on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey. This New Jersey legend bends the cheesesteak rules. The meat is not chopped but served in big hunky slabs. And the bread? Not your usual sub roll but a poppy seed roll. Top it with a thick pile of onions, and you have a cheesesteak bully. Here's the other spots that made the cut: 📍Kubel's (Barnegat Light) 📍Tony & Ruth Steaks (Camden) 📍Hiram's (Fort Lee) 📍Lucille's Country Cooking (Barnegat) 📍Frank's Deli (Asbury Park) 📍James' Salt Water Taffy (Atlantic City) 📍Knife and Fork Inn (Atlantic City) 📍Dock's House (Atlantic City) 📍Tony's Baltimore Frill (Atlantic City)
Tony & Ruth Steaks — 837 N. Eighth St., Camden
Frank’s Deli — 1406 Main St., Asbury Park
We lost #AnthonyBourdain a year ago today so a stop at @FranksDeliAP felt right. He visited here in 2015 on #PartsUnknown. Tony is one of our inspirations for YDKJ thanks to his love of New Jersey and his ability to find beauty in the corner delis and local diners of the world. This is the #3 with #cornedbeef #pastrami #swisscheese #coleslaw and #russiandressing. Thanks Tony, we miss you.
Kubel’s — 28 W. Seventh St., Barnegat Light
Lucille’s Country Cooking — 1496 Main St., Barnegat
Hungry yet? That’s the goal. And with summer here, this just might be the perfect first adventure to initiate a season of exploration.