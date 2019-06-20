



CNN

It’s been just over a year since Anthony Bourdain’s passing. To commemorate the late chef, world traveler, and “enthusiast,” his home state of New Jersey has officially unveiled what they’re calling the “Anthony Bourdain Food Trail.” Christened by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism on June 13th, the statewide trail will take travelers to 10 eateries that Bourdain previously visited in a 2015 episode of Parts Unknown, spread statewide through Bergen, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Camden counties.

Is it possible to eat at all 10 in one day? We’re willing to find out! Call us, Jersey!

All of the eateries on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail will be in areas accessible by either car, train, or bus from New York City and Philadelphia — ripe for a food-lover’s pilgrimage. The official trail commemoration took place at Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee, a hot dog stand that Bourdain frequented as a kid and one of the 10 trail stops.

Afar reports that Christopher Bourdain (the late chef’s brother) speaking at the trail commemoration, encouraged people to explore New Jersey’s culinary diversity by looking beyond the trail’s 10 stops, a remark that echoes his brother’s appetite for the unknown and restless spirit.

Here is a visual tour of the stops on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail.

Hiram’s Roadstand — 1345 Palisade Ave., Fort Lee

Tony’s Baltimore Grill — 2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Dock’s Oyster House — 2405 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City



James’ Salt Water Taffy — 1519 Boardwalk, 1325 Boardwalk, and 1901 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Knife & Fork Inn — 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Donkey’s Place — 1223 Haddon Ave., Camden

Tony & Ruth Steaks — 837 N. Eighth St., Camden

Frank’s Deli — 1406 Main St., Asbury Park

Kubel’s — 28 W. Seventh St., Barnegat Light



Lucille’s Country Cooking — 1496 Main St., Barnegat

Hungry yet? That’s the goal. And with summer here, this just might be the perfect first adventure to initiate a season of exploration.