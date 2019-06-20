A Visual Tour Of New Jersey’s New ‘Anthony Bourdain Food Trail’

It’s been just over a year since Anthony Bourdain’s passing. To commemorate the late chef, world traveler, and “enthusiast,” his home state of New Jersey has officially unveiled what they’re calling the “Anthony Bourdain Food Trail.” Christened by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism on June 13th, the statewide trail will take travelers to 10 eateries that Bourdain previously visited in a 2015 episode of Parts Unknown, spread statewide through Bergen, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Camden counties.

Is it possible to eat at all 10 in one day? We’re willing to find out! Call us, Jersey!

All of the eateries on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail will be in areas accessible by either car, train, or bus from New York City and Philadelphia — ripe for a food-lover’s pilgrimage. The official trail commemoration took place at Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee, a hot dog stand that Bourdain frequented as a kid and one of the 10 trail stops.

Afar reports that Christopher Bourdain (the late chef’s brother) speaking at the trail commemoration, encouraged people to explore New Jersey’s culinary diversity by looking beyond the trail’s 10 stops, a remark that echoes his brother’s appetite for the unknown and restless spirit.

Here is a visual tour of the stops on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail.

Hiram’s Roadstand1345 Palisade Ave., Fort Lee

View this post on Instagram

A classic for a reason

A post shared by Jason Smith (@chef.j.smith) on

Tony’s Baltimore Grill 2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Dock’s Oyster House2405 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

View this post on Instagram

Wasabi Crusted sushi-grade Tuna 10/10

A post shared by BUEG (@blessupeatgreedy) on


James’ Salt Water Taffy1519 Boardwalk, 1325 Boardwalk, and 1901 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Knife & Fork Inn3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Donkey’s Place1223 Haddon Ave., Camden

View this post on Instagram

Donkey's Place in Camden is one of ten spots on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey. This New Jersey legend bends the cheesesteak rules. The meat is not chopped but served in big hunky slabs. And the bread? Not your usual sub roll but a poppy seed roll. Top it with a thick pile of onions, and you have a cheesesteak bully. Here's the other spots that made the cut: 📍Kubel’s (Barnegat Light) 📍Tony & Ruth Steaks (Camden) 📍Hiram's (Fort Lee) 📍Lucille’s Country Cooking (Barnegat) 📍Frank’s Deli (Asbury Park) 📍James’ Salt Water Taffy (Atlantic City) 📍Knife and Fork Inn (Atlantic City) 📍Dock’s House (Atlantic City) 📍Tony’s Baltimore Frill (Atlantic City) Photo by Pete Genovese for NJ.com #njspots #njeats #njisntboring #newjersey #njfoodie #just_newjersey

A post shared by NJ.com (@njdotcom) on

Tony & Ruth Steaks837 N. Eighth St., Camden

Frank’s Deli1406 Main St., Asbury Park

Kubel’s28 W. Seventh St., Barnegat Light


Lucille’s Country Cooking1496 Main St., Barnegat

Hungry yet? That’s the goal. And with summer here, this just might be the perfect first adventure to initiate a season of exploration.

