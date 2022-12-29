Hotels We Love: This Cancun Hotel Is Mexico’s Next Hot Spot

WHY IT’S AWESOME: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Caldwell (@chloeicaldwell) What I loved most about Garza Blanca Cancun is that it feels modern and luxurious yet still accessible, fun, and young. Between the vibrant design aesthetic, rooftop infinity pool, various dining options, decked-out spa, and incredible views, Garza Blanca Cancun does “classic resort” but makes it sexy and cool. And it doesn’t feel over the top, either. It’s understated luxury at its finest. I also appreciate that there’s something for everyone at Garza Blanca. For young families with kids, there’s a giant blow-up obstacle course off the coast of the resort’s private beach. For honeymooners who want to avoid, well, those same kids, there’s the adults-only rooftop pool and bar that’s sure to put them in a romantic mood. Visitors can also opt for either an all-inclusive or room-only option, making your stay tailored to your specific needs. Speaking of tailoring to your needs, Garza Blanca also offers a 24-hour on-call service. The staff is readily available, welcoming, and kind. They’ll help you get whatever it is you need or at least point you in the right direction–whether it’s finding sunscreen at a nearby gift shop or ordering a bottle of wine to your room at midnight. Not that I did that or anything…But overall, Garza Blanca is a resort that pays attention to the details that make luxury travel worth your buck. FOOD & DRINK: Garza Blanca Cancun has six different restaurants, from a casual beachside food truck to a luxurious steakhouse and contemporary Chinese. I loved Hiroshi, the property’s Japanese Fusion restaurant that serves all your fresh sushi favorites and more (and when I say fresh, I mean it. I literally watched them chop and prepare the tuna). There are also two bars. One is called “The Snack,” serving poolside drinks and finger food. My personal favorite spot on the entire property was the adults-only rooftop infinity bar and pool. Here you’ll find craft cocktails and gourmet bites alongside sweeping ocean and jungle views. Dishes include meals like flank steak tacos, poke bowls, and seasonal salads. And if you want something seriously refreshing and sweet, order the “Watermelon Fresh” cocktail to drink.

AMENITIES: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Caldwell (@chloeicaldwell) Personal Butler

24-hour Suite Service

Pillow Menu

Electric Curtains

Balcony Hammocks

Nightly turn-down service

Adults-Only rooftop pool

Family and kid’s pools

Wellness Zone

Kid’s Club ROOM TYPES: There are plenty of different room types to choose from depending on your budget and how many people you’re with. There are junior suites and one-bedroom or two-bedroom suites with a garden, sunset, or ocean view (you’re in Cancun, so you might as well go with the ocean view). If you really want to ball out, you can stay in a three-bedroom oceanfront luxury residence or in one of the penthouses (which have been frequented by some notable celebs). Browse the room options here.

THE BEST THING TO DO ON-PROPERTY This section of our “Hotels We Love” series usually includes the best things to do within a 15-minute walk and a 15-minute drive. The truth, however, is that I never actually left the property once. I don’t know whether to be ashamed of not venturing beyond the resort’s shiny lobby or proud of myself for actually relaxing while on vacation. I took the mornings slow, lay by the pool, ate good food, looked at the pretty views…and instead of feeling exhausted when returning home from my travels, I felt rejuvenated. So I think the best thing you can do on the property is enjoy the amenities to the fullest. Of course, there’s no better place for some R&R than on the beach surrounded by crystal blue water and palm trees. Although the rooftop pool is definitely a close second. If you really want to relax, though, head to Spa Imagine. It’s the epitome of luxury and wellness, where you’ll find everything from classic massage treatments to HydraFacials. Let me put it a different way in order to fulfill the assignment and not annoy my editor: The beach is the best thing to do within 15 minutes in any direction. That’s how it ought to be on any beach vacation. BED GAME: As I said, visiting this resort helped me actually relax. I’m usually someone who likes to wake up early on vacation so I don’t waste a minute of my time traveling to a new place, but I slept in until about 10 am each morning. That’s basically unheard of for me, and a big part of that is how comfortable the bed was (and the blackout curtains helped). These hotel beds are the right combination of plush and firm, which is perfect for all those post-pool, mid-afternoon naps. Rating: 8/10 — nothing insane but definitely notably comfortable.

SEXINESS RATING: Between the sleek design, private balconies, and pristine views, you don’t have to worry about a lack of libido when visiting Garza Blanca Cancun. That being said, it is a family-friendly hotel and there are kids running around. If you’re looking for a secluded and quiet space, most of the property just isn’t that. However, the adults-only rooftop pool allows for some peace (complete with a cocktail, of course). Rating: 7/10 — Our editor says that non-kid-free properties max out at 7 on this scale. So… that’s a great score! THE VIEWS AND PHOTO SPOTS: I’m a little ashamed of just how many photos and videos I took at Garza Blanca Cancun, but there really is a photo op around every corner! From the rainbow canopy atop the poolside hammocks to the sweeping ocean view from the rooftop bar, you’ll be posting Cancun pics to your Instagram feed for weeks. Rating: 9/10 Doubt me? Check my own feed.