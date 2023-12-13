Bartenders Shout Out The Best Rums For Beginners

When it comes to trying something new, especially a spirit like rum, the worst thing you can do is walk into your local liquor store and grab the first bottle that looks appealing. Sure, the flashy label might draw you in and it could even be good but… also maybe not. When getting into a spirit like rum, it’s best to do your homework before you simply dive right in.

Your wallet will thank you.

Nick Jackon, head bartender at The Rum House in New York City has a specific brand he directs novice rum drinkers to. “Any of The Real McCoy Rum range is usually what I go to for those new to the category,” he says. “The Real McCoy is an honest brand that does not add anything to their rums, no sugar or color added. A lot of people have had lower quality rum with too much sugar or flavor added to it and come away thinking they don’t like all rum.”

We asked a handful of well-known bartenders and beverage managers to tell us their picks for the best rums for beginners. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

Appleton Estate 12-Year Rare Casks

Ena Kitanovikj, bartender at La Grande Boucherie in New York City

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $40

The Rum:

Appleton Estate 12-Year Rare Casks Jamaican Rum is a great choice for beginners. it is a smooth, great-tasting, high-quality rum without any added sugars, flavorings, or adulterants.

Tasting Notes:

It is rich and silky. This sipper entices with caramel and vanilla aromas. The palate opens with deep toffee and caramel and a drying dose of oak, then the finish dazzles with spice: cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and black pepper.

Bacardi Reserva Ocho

Federico Doldi, food & beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $30

The Rum:

The best rum for someone who is just approaching this liquor is Bacardi Reserva Ocho. This sweet and spiced rum is made from a special selection of barrel-aged reserve rums and aged for a minimum of eight years.

Tasting Notes:

This long aging process gives this rum a refined flavor with notes of prune, apricot, nutmeg, and vanilla. It’s nice and smooth.