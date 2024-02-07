The Best Additive-Free Reposado Tequilas Under $70, Ranked

8. La Gritona Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $44.99 The Tequila: Right off the bat, I love La Gritona’s bottle design. Bottle design never factors into the actual flavor of the tequila, but I always appreciate great aesthetics, so points there. I won’t let it weigh into where I rank this tequila (clearly), but I thought it was worth mentioning. This tequila is produced at NOM 1533, Vinos y Licores Azteca, from single estate agave that is cooked in stone ovens, roller mill extracted, fermented in stainless steel tanks, and distilled in a steel pot. For the repo, La Gritona ages its tequila for 8 months in used whiskey barrels.

Tasting Notes: Nose: There are some nice grassy and vegetal characteristics on the nose, which are rarely present in a reposado. As a blanco fan, I appreciate that. Aside from the brighter notes are your usual suspects: roasted agave, a bit of vanilla, and a hint of oak. Palate: Vanilla and black pepper dominate the palate mixed with a blunt and wince-inducing alcohol flavor. Finish: A pleasing mix of cinnamon caramel, slight minerality, and oak tannins. The Bottom Line: I like the brighter and grassy notes on this tequila, which is a rarity for reposado. But the alcohol bitterness keeps me away from sipping this one. Love it in a cocktail but I wish it was a bit more versatile. 7. Chamucos Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $54.99

The Tequila: We shouted out Chamucos blanco expression in our best additive-free tequilas under $50, and while that’s a great bottle for the price, the reposado is where the real magic happens. That probably has to do with the fact that long before Chamucos had multiple expressions, it started with reposado. It’s the brand’s flagship bottle in our opinion. Produced at NOM 1586, Destileria Casa de Piedra, where it is one of five brands. For this reposado, the agave is cooked in stone ovens, roller mill extracted, fermented in stainless steel tanks, and distilled in a stainless still pot. Tasting Notes: Nose: There is a lot of warmth here, rich vanilla, sweet caramel, and cinnamon mingle with caramelized agave. A big whiff will bring out a peppery character and some butter. Palate: Heavy on the vanilla, cinnamon, and pepper. You’re not going to get a lot of grassy notes or any brightness here, this leans on the dessert side, with some fruity characteristics. Finish: Earthy and dry with more cracked pepper on the finish, and a sort of lactic, creamy mouthfeel. The Bottom Line: Sweet on the palate but dry and earthy on the finish. There is an interesting subtle harshness here that mingles nicely with the more dessert-like tones.

6. TCapri — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $64.99 The Tequila: We shouted out TCapri’s tequila blanco in our best tequilas of 2023 list, and now it’s time to highlight the reposado expression. This is a relatively new brand on the scene, and a new brand to me (I still have my very first bottle, though next time I crack it open it’ll be gone). The agave here is cooked in brick ovens, roller mill extracted, fermented in open-air vats with natural yeast, and made with filtered volcanic well water at NOM 1584, the famed Tequila El Tepozan. To reach the repo state, the tequila is aged for 6 months in American white oak barrels before being hand-poured into its bottle. Tasting Notes: Nose: Underneath the cooked agave I’m getting a slight hint of crushed cinnamon sticks and licorice. Palate: Melon rinds mixed with zesty citrus and delicate floral notes contrasted by roasted agave and more cinnamon. Finish: It starts off smooth before finishing dry. This is where the oak really makes its presence. The Bottom Line: A relatively new tequila with a bright and natural fruity flavor. Not the most mellow of reposados, but this is a great candidate for mixing into a cocktail.

5. ArteNOM Seleccion de 1414 Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $69.99 The Tequila: Another light straw-colored reposado (so light your pour will appear clear), this tequila is made using sweet and floral highland agave that is halved and then quartered before being cooked in brick kiln ovens for 36 hours, roller mill extracted, and fermented in stainless steel vats and double distilled in traditional copper pot stills. ArteNOM is produced at NOM 1414, Feliciano Vivanco y Asociados, along with 37 other brands.

Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave mixed with rich vanilla and floral honey. Palate: A lot of cinnamon spice and vanilla on the palate, with notes of licorice, butterscotch, and an herbaceous quality that at times leans minty. Finish: A mix of oak and black pepper with a buttery, almost oily mouthfeel. The Bottom Line: Pretty much the sweetest reposado without additives that you’re going to find. 4. Siete Leguas Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $55.49

The Tequila: This beautiful light amber-colored reposado from Siete Leguas is a must-drink. Hailing from NOM 1120, Tequila Siete Leguas, where it is the only brand in production, this tequila is cooked low and slow in stone brick ovens, roller mill extracted, and aged for eight months in American white oak barrels Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm agave notes waft from the pour with an inviting herbaceousness and some zesty citrus. Palate: More warmth on the palate with some vanilla and citrus notes mingling with oak and the slightest hint of wet grass. Finish: The finish has this wonderful dry quality to it as notes of oak, earth, and a little eat linger on the tongue. The Bottom Line: Very mellow and comforting, Siete Leguas is a sip-worth repo with a very natural and subtle flavor profile.

3. Don Fulano Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $63.99 The Tequila: You really can’t go wrong with any of Don Fulano’s expressions, but if I had to single out one it would be this reposado. Produced at NOM 1146, Tequileña, home of higher-end brands like Cierto and Tears of Llorona, this tequila is made from agave harvested from the highlands of Jalisco that are cooked for 28 to 32 hours, extracted in a screw mill, and fermented in open tanks for 72 to 96 hours. To reach that repo state the tequila is aged for 8 to 11 months in French Limousin oak casks, giving it that light straw color.

Tasting Notes: Nose: Crushed black pepper tickles the nose with rich vanilla undertones and a strong agave presence. Palate: Sweet stone fruit mixed with coconut, cinnamon, caramel, and orange zest. It’s almost dessert-like but has a vegetal quality and some herbs and grass keep it from tasting too sweet and overwhelming. Finish: Soft oak notes with a nice kick of spice on the backend that slowly fades. Once that spice is off the tongue, that’s your cue to take another sip. The Bottom Line: A nice mix of sweet and vegetal flavors with a wonderful spicy finish. A great sipper for sure. 2. Volans — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $65.99

The Tequila: Another new brand on my radar, Volans is produced at NOM 1579, El Pandillo Distillery. The agave here is steamed for three hours to remove impurities before being slow-roasted for 19 to 22 hours, then rested for 24 to 36 hours before being extracted by a tahona, and fermented in stainless steel open-air tanks. The tequila is rested in used American white oak bourbon barrels for just under a year. There is a lot of resting going on with this tequila! And considering the wonderful depth of flavors, I’d say it’s worth it. This tequila came incredibly close to winning the top spot in this ranking, but ultimately, because of the higher price here, I had to give it second place. Tasting Notes: Nose: A rich mix of caramel and roasted agave with a strong oak character and the slightest hint of wet grass. Palate: Cinnamon, caramel, and vanilla mingle with lots of minerality, a bit of salt, and wet soil quality. It’s earthy and warm, but rich and luxurious. A real bouquet of experiences here. Finish: A mix of dessert-like sweetness and black pepper with an oily buttered mouthfeel. It leaves the tongue wanting more. The Bottom Line: A wonderful tequila that has a real earthy natural quality to it evenly mixed with sweet and luxurious flavors. A true joy to sip.

1. Tequila Ocho Reposado ABV: 40%

1. Tequila Ocho Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $54.99 The Tequila: I'm a big fan of Tequila Ocho's blanco and añejo expressions, and I haven't been avoiding the reposado for any other reason than I had yet to get my hands on a bottle. Well, that finally changed this month and it was worth the wait, this is now my favorite expression from the brand. Produced at NOM 1474, Tequilera Los Alambiques, where it is one of two brands produced, the agave here is cooked slowly in brick ovens, extracted via a roller mill, and fermented in open-air wood vats before being twice distilled in a copper pot before being rested for 8 weeks and 8 days (get it? Ocho) in American white oak, old whiskey and used barrels.