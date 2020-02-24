A Visual Tour Of The Most Wish-Listed Airbnb Homes Of The Past Decade

It’s practically spring, which means you probably have the travel bug biting at you hard. And considering flights are cheaper than they’ve been in a while, there isn’t a better time to get out there and see the world than right now. Well, you could wait until summer but that’s over four months away and by then you should be planning another vacation. Life is to be lived, after all. Tax refund season, spring break, cheap flights, a new decade… no excuses. You deserve this and planning now can help you save some cash — which means more vacations in the future.
So where should you go? You’ve. Got. To. Be. Kidding. Us. We kicked off the year with a monster-list of must-experience travel recommendations so don’t even start with that “I just don’t know where to go nonsense.” Already craving more ideas? Fine, we’ll play ball. Below, we’ve put together a visual tour of the ten most wish-listed Airbnb properties of the last decade.
Private Beach Property, Santa Catarina, Brazil
Cost per night: $68 per night.
Max Capacity: 8 guests (4 bedrooms, 5 beds, and 2.5 baths)
This private beach property in Santa Catarina is fully enclosed and supervised solely by a grounds caretaker and gardener. The main draw for this house, aside from the seclusion it offers, is its large windows offering panoramic views of the sea as well as its direct beach access, allowing you to go from watching the waves in the living room with a cocktail in hand to chilling in them in seconds.
Also, it’s crazy cheap.
Hector Cave House, Santorini, Greece
Cost per night: $327 per night.
Max Capacity: 5 guests (1 bedroom, 2 beds, 2 baths)
What you lose in space and privacy by staying at the Hector Cave House, you gain in a visual aesthetic that’ll burn itself into your memory. No matter what you end up getting up to in Santorini, memories of where you stayed are bound to stick with you when you’re staying in a house that was carved into a caldera cliff over 250 years ago.
White Breeze Pool Apartment, Phuket, Thailand
Cost per night: $52
Max Capacity: 2 guests (1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath)
This three apartment building in Phuket is located between Rawai beach and the Phromptep Cape and offers some of the best views of Thailand’s spectacular sunset. A large pool is shared between guests of the complex only, offering you enough privacy even if the complex is totally booked.
Everview Suite, Cape Town, South Africa
Cost per night: $407
Max Capacity: 6 guests (3 bedrooms, 4 beds, 3 baths)
It’s not hard to understand why the Everview Suite is one of Airbnb’s most popular listings. The property offers looks out over the Atlantic Ocean and sits near Table Mountain, it’s a short walk from the city-center of Camps Bay, and each room provides envious views of the surrounding environment, right from the comfort of your king-sized bed. (Unless you’re in the third bedroom, then you’ll have to settle on a twin with a roof window.)
Balian Treehouse, Balie, Indonesia
Cost per night: $92
Max Capacity: 2 guests (1 bedroom, 1 bad, 1.5 baths)
Why stay in a regular hotel when you can have a hut all to yourself in the middle of a tropical paradise that is so in touch with its surroundings that it reminds you that you’re on vacation constantly?
Yeah, we’ll take the Balian Treehouse over an isolating hotel any day!
Cob Cottage, Mayne Island, Canada
Cost per night: $121
Max Capacity: 2 guests (1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath)
If you’re looking for a quiet getaway that’ll make you feel both at one with nature, and pampered like some kind of royalty, then the Cob Cottage on Mayne Island Canada is your place. Hand sculpted with local and sustainable natural materials, this cottage sports a study, living room, kitchenette, and loft bedroom and is just a 10-minute walk from the beach. Pick up some groceries from the nearby family grocer and make use of what is probably the nicest kitchenette you’ll ever use. Ever.
Having said that, don’t plan an extravagant meal because it’s still a kitchenette.
The World Famous Seashell House, Isla Mujeres
Cost per night: $299
Max Capacity: 4 guests (2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 2.5 baths)
Have you ever wanted to be a mermaid? Because you’ll feel like one if you stay at the Seashell House on Isla Mujeres. There. Are. Shells. Everywhere. Seriously, in the bathroom, over the bed, the building itself is shaped like a seashell — it’s a lot of shells.
Too many? Perhaps.
You’ll either find this space incredibly charming or horrifyingly tacky depending on how in love with seashells you are. Given its popularity, consider the people of Airbnb charmed!
Off-The-Grid House, Pioneertown, California
Cost per night: $450
Max Capacity: 4 guests (2 bedrooms, 2 bags, 1 bath)
As someone who has seen more than a handful of concerts in the high deserts of Pioneertown California, I can assure you that it is incredibly charming. There is also almost no cell phone service, which is awful if you’re totally normal but refreshing if you’re trying to disconnect and spend your vacation off-the-grid. This off-the-grid house in Pioneer Town has parking, a kitchen, a fireplace… and that’s it.
You’re on your own, but if you’re the type that needs to be awed by our natural world, it doesn’t get better than this.
Villa Near Florence, Tuscany Italy
Cost per night: $747
Max Capacity: 16+ guests (7 bedrooms, 11 beds, and 5.5 baths)
This Italian Villa in Montevarchi makes for the perfect party location for small semi-private weddings unless you know, you don’t like oaks that have been standing for hundreds of years, olive groves, 17th-century architecture, saltwater pools, pizza ovens, and built-in stone amphitheaters. In which case, what in the world is wrong with you?
Renting out the villa will give you totally private access to the grounds and is an ideal property for large groups interested in discovering the sights of Tuscany.