Let’s get this out of the way up top — to say that vodka is flavorless is simply not true. While some vodkas are distilled to have a clean, neutral aroma and flavors and some bottom-shelf vodka taste like nothing but liquid heat, many feature complex flavor profiles. Depending on the ingredients and the distillation process, they might have sweet flavors, peppery notes, vegetal aromas, or a star a wide-range of other subtle (but noticable!) compounds. To prove it, I once again turned to the tried-and-true blind taste test. But I didn’t want to pick high-end expressions that are known for their depth. Instead, I opted for lower-end-but-still-solid bottles. I picked eight vodkas that are all under $20 yet are still flavorful enough to find a home on your bar cart as a mixer or neat sipper. Keep scrolling to see the selections and how they stacked up. Today’s Lineup: Deep Eddy Vodka

American Plains Vodka

Opulent Vodka

UV Vodka

Tower Vodka

New Amsterdam

Pinnacle Vodka

Skyy Vodka

Part 1: Under $20 Blind Vodka Tasting Taste #1 Tasting Notes: If you’re looking for vodka with little to no aroma, you’re in the right place. This vodka has a light fruity aroma, but literally nothing else. The palate continues this trend. There are light lemon peels, fruit, and an earthy, mineral flavor. Otherwise, it’s pretty flavorless. Taste #2 Tasting Notes: There’s a ton of herbal, almost menthol mint on the nose as well as some peppery spice. Drinking it reveals more pepper, a hint of citrus, and more mint. The finish is lightly bitter, peppery, and very warming. All in all, an interesting vodka. Taste #3 Tasting Notes: This is a surprisingly sweet vodka with a ton of sweet corn and light vanilla. The palate continues this trend with more sweet corn, vanilla beans, and a nice kick of cracked black pepper. It’s sweet, spicy, and gently warming at the finish. Taste #4 Tasting Notes: This vodka’s nose is sort of bland. It really just smelled the way you imagine vodka to smell. Neutral grain spirit to the max. The palate was equally uninspired. It was slightly herbal and fruity but had way too much peppery heat. This is a harsh vodka you’d definitely not want to drink neat. Taste #5 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of ripe berries, vanilla beans, sweet corn, and gentle spices make for a great nose. There’s more sweet corn on the palate as ripe fruit, vanilla beans, and just a wisp of pepper at the finish. All in all, a pleasantly sweet, mellow vodka.

Taste #6 Tasting Notes: The nose is citrus-driven, but not much else. Drinking it reveals lemon peels, some fruit, and a ton of sweet corn. There’s also an herbal flavor and a good hint of pepper. Overall, while there seem to be a ton of flavors intermingling, they’re all kind of muted and unexciting. Taste #7 Tasting Notes: There’s a very sweet, fruity, almost corny aroma on the nose. It’s very appealing, albeit not overly exciting. The palate is more fruit, maybe some citrus, and more ripe sweet corn. There’s also a bit of pepper that works its way throughout. Overall, a very mellow, sweet, and spicy vodka. Taste #8 Tasting Notes: There are notes of orange and lemon on the nose along with wet grass. The palate has more citrus as well as a mineral and herbal flavor. The finish is fairly smooth with more citrus and a little heat. Not a bad sip of vodka. Part 2: The Rankings