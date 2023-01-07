If you’re not a big fan of vodka, there’s a chance you might think it tastes like… nothing. Well, not necessarily nothing. It’s a neutral spirit. Its flavors (albeit light) come from the sugars and other ingredients that are manipulated during the filtration and proofing processes. But in general, it’s not supposed to have harsh or abrasive flavors.

The problem is that there are so many vodkas on the market. with many of them being incredibly cheap, and quite a few being overtly bad.

Not all bargain basement vodkas are terrible though. At the under $20 price point, there are a ton of vodkas worth buying. To find these budget diamonds in the bottom shelf rough, I decided to take eight bottles of well-made vodka and blindly nose and taste them. Some are big names and others are smaller upstart brands. All are cheap and a few even deserve a spot on your home bar cart. Keep scrolling to find out which ones made the cut and which you should avoid.

PART I — The Lineup

New Amsterdam Vodka

Seagram’s Vodka

Sobieski Vodka

Tower Vodka

Luksusowa Vodka

Pinnacle Vodka

Svedka Vodka

Skyy Vodka

PART II — The Taste

Taste 1

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, I found a ton of alcohol mixed with sweet corn and cereal grains. Drinking it revealed some mineral qualities, citrus peels, and more alcohol burn. Not a great vodka, but one passable as a mixer for sure.

Taste 2

Tasting Notes:

A lot is going on with this vodkas nose. There’s a fruity sweetness, a ton of corn, and even some vanilla beans. It definitely makes you want to take a sip. The flavor profile is smooth and loaded with vanilla, sweet corn, and just a hint of wintry spices. The finish is mellow but warming in a great way.

Taste 3

Tasting Notes:

There’s a strong alcohol smell coming from this vodka and maybe some rye or other spices. It seems like it’s going to be a bit harsh based on the nose. Luckily, the palate was a little more mellow with a peppery, slightly spicy flavor profile. The finish was borderline harsh in its heat.

Taste 4

Tasting Notes:

This vodka doesn’t start on a great note. The aroma is like pure ethanol. It’s really not very inviting at all. The palate did nothing to change this. It’s oily, watery, and sickeningly sweet. The finish is abrasively hot and lasts way too long.

Taste 5

Tasting Notes:

The nose is sweet with notes of vanilla, citrus peels, and a mineral aroma. Sipping it brings forth more sweetness with vanilla and just a hint of cracked black pepper. It seems like it’s not very flavorful, but it is. It’s just simple, subtle, and velvety smooth, and ends with a nice warming finish. A very well-made vodka.

Taste 6

Tasting Notes:

Sweet corn, pepper, slight citrus, and ethanal are prevalent on the nose. The palate continues this trend with a more sweet, oily corn flavor followed by light spice and citrus. It’s surprisingly smooth and very warm at the finish but not unpleasant.

Taste 7

Tasting Notes:

There’s not much smell to this vodka because of ethanol and maybe some cereal grains and a hint of citrus. Drinking it reveals a fairly smooth, but overly sweet flavor profile of citrus fruits that finishes with aggressive, peppery heat.

Taste 8

Tasting Notes:

I had a tough time discerning anything on this Vodka’s nose besides ethanol. The palate is slightly better with some corn syrup-like sweetness and cracked black pepper. The finish is a mix of bitterness and heat. Not a great vodka by any means.

PART III — The Ranking