When the freezing winds of autumn start swirling around you, you’ll need some way to warm yourself inside and out. And while a nice flannel shirt or winter hat does the trick, a warming spirit is even better. Sure, whiskey seems to be the most popular choice on a chilly fall day but you definitely shouldn’t overlook tequila. Especially long-aged, nuanced añejo tequila.

Tsuru Goto, food and beverage manager at Society Cafe in New York City has noticed an uptick in guests ordering añejo tequila this season. “Tequila is obviously experiencing some real growth right now, with a lot of guests starting to turn toward aged tequilas in fall.”

Añejo tequila is matured between one and three years in charred oak. This longer aging time makes for a more complex, flavorful tequila with notes of vanilla beans, roasted agave, oak, and baking spices (among other flavors). Because of these flavors, añejos are a great choice to sip neat to warm you on a cool fall night.

To find the best expressions of the season, we asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the best warming añejo tequilas to drink this fall. Keep scrolling to see all of their agave-based choices.

Tequila Ocho Single Barrel

Joe Vandal, owner of Coa Cantina in Breckenridge, Colorado

ABV: 52.5%

Average Price: $130

The Tequila:

The Tequila Ocho Single Barrel Añejo is one of my favorites. Sitting over 100-proof, it packs a punch in a good way. Some people are going to bark at me for this, but this juice makes an incredible Cadillac-style margarita as well. It shines bright in the cocktail.

Tasting Notes:

I still get cooked agave, vanilla, oak, and some warming pepper. It’s a very flavorful tequila that’s well-suited for sipping or mixing.

Fortaleza Añejo

Alex Barbatsis, bar director at The Whistler in Chicago

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $90

The Tequila:

If you can find a bottle, Fortaleza Añejo Tequila is a wonderful añejo tequila for fall drinking. It’s aged 18 months in American Oak barrels and is sure to warm you up. Try to track a bottle down soon.

Tasting Notes:

When you sip it, you’ll get big caramel and butterscotch notes along with a thick, cooked agave mouthfeel. A spicy finish adds to the warming feeling.

Casa Noble Añejo

Tsuru Goto, food and beverage manager at Society Cafe in New York City

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $57

The Tequila:

While there are some more commonly known brands out there, for our splurge sipper we’ve been going with Casa Noble. The quality of the wood they select for the aging process comes through in the balance of flavors.

Tasting Notes:

It’s an off-dry añejo with these nice flavors of orange marmalade, caramelized agave, dried red fruit, dark chocolate, and a hint of black pepper.

Calirosa Añejo

Petr Balcarovsky, lead bartender of The Apparatus Room in Detroit

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $65

The Tequila:

My pick is Calirosa Añejo. Aged for a minimum of eighteen months in barrels that formerly held red wine, it’s a warming, complex tequila well-suited for cold fall weather.

Tasting Notes:

Calirosa Añejo tequila has notes of toffee, cinnamon, and dried fruit. These amazing qualities would make this gem a fantastic companion to your book-by-the-fire experience, especially on a rainy fall evening with its soothing bouquet of warming spices of cinnamon and nutmeg.