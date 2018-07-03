Celebrate Independence Day With These Simple Beer-Based Cocktails

07.03.18 1 hour ago

iStock/Uproxx

When we think of summer cocktails, we tend to envision vodka, tequila, and rum-based drinks. Fruit-forward flavors reign supreme during the damp, hot, sticky months — so you need a spirit that fits the bill. But just because Tiki and its ilk are the norm from Memorial Day to Labor Day, that doesn’t mean you can’t try flip the script a little. Because summer, and the 4th of July specifically, is perfect for pouring beer-based cocktails.

Believe it: Beer is more than just a stand-alone beverage. You can pair it with other ingredients to create unique, refreshing summer cocktails that are both layered and exciting. Check out some of our favorites below:

Boilermaker

This isn’t exactly “summer” but it is a classic — beer-based cocktails don’t get much more iconic than a boilermaker. The drink consists of a shot of whisky (or whiskey) followed by a beer. If you want to do it right, you need to drop the shot directly into the beer and down the whole thing. God bless America.

Gridiron Punch

Originating at a bar in San Francisco, this cocktail is simpler than it appears. It only contains three ingredients: amber ale, Chartreuse, and pineapple juice. The result is light, zesty, sweet, and perfect for a hot summer day (especially the 4th of July).

Sidewalker

Damon Boelte of Prime Meats in Brooklyn created this tasty cocktail a decade ago. It consists of applejack, lemon juice, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, club soda, and hefeweizen (wheat beer). It’s great any time of year, but is extremely refreshing as a summer cocktail.

