Bartenders Name Their Favorite Beers For Bridging Fall And Winter

If you take a look at the shelves of your local grocery store and see that they’re overflowing with Christmas sweets, you’re sure to recognize that even though fall feels like it’s still ramping up, the holidays and winter are upon us. Soon, you’ll have to start thinking about what beers to stock up on for those nights when snow makes going outside impossible. We’ve had so much fun with fall spirits and beers that we’re not ready to give up on the season just yet. That’s why we went looking for some beers that could help us transition between chilly and cold. You know, those in-between times. To help, we tapped ten of our favorite bartenders — who kicked us their picks for the best beers to bridge fall and winter.

Side Project Inevit View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (@sideprojectbrew) Andy Printy, beverage director at Chao Baan in St. Louis When you’ve had enough Marzens, but not quite ready to go full stout/ porter season yet, dark-fruited sours are the jam. Side Project Brewery in St. Louis has collaborated with Jester King in Austin for Inevit. A fruited sour with raspberry, cherry, and blackberry. It’s dark and dank, with enough dark berry and tartness to treat your palate in this time of seasonal transition. Oskar Blues Death by Coconut View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙚𝙚 (@_.shaylee._.dawn._) Seth Falvo, bartender at The Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach, Florida There are subtle beers, there are not-so-subtle beers, and then there is Death by Coconut by Oskar Blues. This insanely coconut-forward porter is one of my favorite seasonal beers. It’s light-bodied enough to be a great fall porter, but the flavors are rich and decadent enough for the holiday season. As an added bonus, this beer ages exceptionally well, with the milk chocolate and coffee notes really coming forward as this beer gets older.