The only way to improve on a nice, frothy pint of beer is by matching it up with a rich, layered dram of whiskey. Sure, you can go the pint and shot route, but amateur hour. Slow down and have an experience. Savor both of your drinks by pairing your favorite lagers, pilsners, and stouts with whiskeys that complement them. Lee Noble, head bartender at Art in the Age in Philadelphia, likes to buck common wisdom when it comes to pairing beer and whiskey. “Some say to avoid IPAs in this situation,” Noble says. “But I recommend finding a medium-bodied, citrusy, relatively dry IPA, like Sierra Nevada’s Hazy Little Thing and using it as a counterpoint to a sweet bourbon, like Maker’s Mark or Elijah Craig.” Since pairing beer and whiskey can get incredibly complicated, we thought it best to bring in some ringers. So we asked a handful of bartenders to tell us their favorite beer and whiskey pairings for fall.