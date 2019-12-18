The Best Beers To Sip On During The Holidays, According To The People Who Know Best

There’s no disputing the importance of alcohol during the holiday season. From cocktails to champagne and punches to beer, there’s always a time and place for booze come winter. While we enjoy cocktails and the like, today, we turn our attention to holiday brews. The season is perfectly suited for porters, stouts, barrel-aged beers, and Christmas ales. Michelle Hamo, bartender at Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia, chooses her holiday beers based on their ability to make her nostalgic for days spent baking with her mom. “Gingerbread cookies, fudge, and, in particular, peanut butter balls dipped in dark chocolate,” she says. “With those sweets in mind, I’m always going to reach for a glass of Sweet Baby Jesus American Porter by DuClaw Brewing Company in Maryland. It’s creamy and full-bodied with dense opaque color. Its dark chocolate and peanut butter flavors leave me reminiscing of my favorite Christmas treats.” But holiday beers stretch beyond just the malty, rich porter style. There are IPAs and ales and barrel-aged brews that fit the season, too! That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite beers to sip on during the holidays.

Chimay Grande Reserve Cole Newton, bartender and owner at Twelve Mile Limit in New Orleans I don’t really think of the Christmas season as a religious holiday — it’s a cultural celebration for all of us, at this point. That said, there’s something charmingly on-brand with drinking a beer brewed by Christian monks this time of year. Chimay Grande Reserve is a great way to go: rich and strong, you can get big bottles with a champagne-style cork for celebratory popping, and it’s appropriately devout. Great Lakes Christmas Ale View this post on Instagram Another day, another Christmas beer + pajamas combo. #greatlakes #greatlakesbrewing #greatlakeschristmasale #christmasale A post shared by Elizabeth (@lizmaricaa) on Dec 1, 2019 at 8:49pm PST Lauren Mathews, lead bartender at Urbana in Washington, DC One of my favorite Christmas beers is Great Lakes Christmas Ale. I love the balance of the baking spices in it. They’re not overpowering, making this a great festive beer.