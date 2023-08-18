Craft Beer Experts Tell Us The Best Brews For Summer’s Last Stand

One way — perhaps even the best way — to wring out the remaining magic of summer is by imbibing as many seasonal brews as possible between now and the end of September. It’s important to finish summer on your own terms, is the point here. It’s going to end and there’s no reason to whine and limp your way into autumn by giving up and drinking watery, generic-tasting, fizzy, yellow beers or by opting to skip right over the end of summer and jump into darker, maltier beers too early.

“During the end of summer, it is still hot here even though the nights may be cooling off some,” says Fal Allen, brewmaster at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Boonville, California. “For beers during that season, I look for light and bright beers that are thirst-quenching and quaffable.”

Allen has the right idea and other experts agree with him. That’s why we asked some of our favorite craft brewing professionals and brewers to tell us about their picks for the best beers to drink as summer winds down. Keep scrolling to see the beers you should be stocking up on for the month ahead.

Ayinger Bräuweisse

Joe Straitiff, brewing manager at Half Acre Brewing in Chicago

ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $5 for a 500ml bottle

The Beer:

I gravitate towards Hefeweizens as summer comes to a close. Ayinger’s Bräuweisse is my personal favorite. The low alcohol and high carbonation make it very refreshing and perfect for patio sipping.

Tasting Notes:

The soft mouthfeel and banana esters cling to summer, while the subtle phenolic clove is a reminder that fall is just around the corner.