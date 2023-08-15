Craft Beer Experts Share Their Favorite ‘Desert Island’ IPAs

While there are arguments to be made about the most popular beer styles in America, it’s tough to beat the IPA in terms of overall numbers. There are over 9,000 breweries currently operating and it’s a safe bet that most are producing at least one (if not a handful of) IPA riffs. How could you possibly find the time to try them all? While there are many West Coast, New England-style, and other IPA varieties worth your time, there are many that don’t deserve your attention.

Saturation tends to do that. As a result, quality recommendations grow more vital.

With all of these great IPAs, it would seem almost impossible to pick only one to drink for the rest of your days. How could somebody possibly take on this gargantuan task? Would you look for aggressively hoppy, piney bitter bangers? Would a balance between malts and hops be key? How about juicy, cloudy, tropical fruit-filled hazies? Which IPA would you choose?

Luckily, you don’t have to. We still tasked some professionals with this question — asking a handful of craft beer experts and brewers to tell us about their picks for the one IPA they’d bring to a desert island. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Fat Head’s Head Hunter

Joe Straitiff, brewing manager at Half Acre Brewing in Chicago

ABV: 7.5%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Fat Head’s Head Hunter. It is everything that a West Coast IPA should be. Golden, crystal clear, with just enough body to stand up to the hop load. 7.5% might not be ideal for a desert island, but I could never choose a different IPA.

Tasting Notes:

The mix of new school hops with classic “C” varieties offers pineapple, citrus, and pine. Aggressively hopped, but perfectly balanced.