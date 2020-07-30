The Best Tasting Rye Whiskeys For Under $50

Rye whiskey is a step to the side of bourbon. A whiskey variant that some people swear by and others pretty much ignore. The use of rye grains in the mash bill (recipe) makes for a dram that tends to have more heat via a peppery spiciness. Ryes also lean more into fruity/floral natures, compared to bourbon’s vanilla foundation. As for production, ryes are made under the same rules as bourbon except for one. Whereas bourbons need a minimum of 51-percent corn in their mash bills, ryes need at least 51 percent rye grains as their base. That other 49 percent can be made up of a mix of any other grain or cereal. The other major ripple with rye whiskeys is the Canada factor. In Canada, the term “rye” is used colloquially to refer to Canadian whisky overall. And yes, that means that there are Canadian whiskies with zero rye grain in their mash bills that people will still call “rye” when asking for a dram at a bar. It’s slightly confusing, but you can always ask before ordering. The ten ryes below aim to bridge the gap between the low-end offerings and the higher-end stuff that might be a little too pricy for every day sipping. Overall, these are all quality bottles that live up to their price point and are (for the most part) widely available. Related: The Tastiest, Best-Value Bottles Of Irish Whiskey In The $50 Range