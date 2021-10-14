Michter’s Toasted Barrel Joan Percival, bartender at Proof Whiskey Bar in Omaha, Nebraska ABV: 45.7% Average Price: $125 Why This Bourbon? Michter’s Toasted Barrel is such a pleasure to drink, I’d have no problem being married to it forever. It’s easy to drink, but not boring. It’s got all the characteristics you want in a good bourbon: vanilla, oak, and a touch of cinnamon, but it also has an unexpected marshmallow-like butterscotch note, with a long warm finish. Basil Hayden’s Christopher Rodriguez, lead bartender at Lucy Bar at the Bardessono Hotel in Yountville, California ABV: 40% Average Price: $45 Why This Bourbon? If I could choose one bourbon to drink for the rest of my life, I would choose Basil Hayden’s. It has so much versatility because it can be an ingredient in a cocktail, or it can be enjoyed on its own. It is extremely smooth and, at first, has a little kick to it but at the end of each sip, there is an almost caramel-like finish that completes it. Michter’s 10-Year Eric Heinel, certified sommelier and beverage director for David Burke in New York City ABV: 47.2% Average Price: $199 Why This Bourbon? This is actually a very easy answer for me. My pick is Michter’s 10 Year. This is a bottle that is quickly becoming more expensive every day — so buy it up now, if you can. Even at $200, this bourbon over-delivers on flavor and structure. A true sipping bourbon meant to be enjoyed neat or with one large ice cube. This bourbon is on the heavier side with a maple syrup-like mouthfeel, the sweetness is very well balanced and makes for an incredibly smooth experience. Buffalo Trace Hayden Miller, head bartender of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami ABV: 45% Average Price: $33 Why This Bourbon? Buffalo Trace is an incredible stand-by that is becoming harder to find with good reason. There are killer notes of vanilla and subtle oak to remind you where it came from.

Old Grand-Dad Bonded Robert Kidd, head bartender at Le Cavalier in Wilmington, Delaware ABV: 50% Average Price: $15 Why This Bourbon? The high rye mash bill and the extra proof make for an excellent bourbon. It’s a bourbon that you don’t have to worry about getting lost in your cocktail. A lot of people think to use soft wheat bourbon in their cocktail to make it “smooth”. Smooth is terrible. Smooth is boring. Give me a complex cocktail that makes me taste everything that went in the glass. Laws Four Grain Joshua Duncan, beverage manager at Adrift Tiki Bar in Denver, Colorado ABV: 47.5% Average Price: $60 Why This Bourbon? I would absolutely pick Laws Bourbon time after time. I love Laws because they don’t take shortcuts, and it shows in their end product. Their Four Grain Straight Bourbon is a blend of corn, barley, wheat, and rye, which are locally grown in Colorado and carefully blended into a delicious and unique bourbon. The added grains add a layer of depth and complexity to this bourbon that you won’t find from other more traditional Kentucky or Tennessee Bourbons.

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Jessica King, master mixologist at Brother Wolf in Knoxville, Tennessee ABV: 45% Average Price: $119 Why This Bourbon? My desert island bourbon bottle is hands down, Elmer T. Lee. Although it’s been a while since I’ve gotten to drink any, due to allocation, Elmer T. was my well whiskey at Peter Kern Library some years ago. And I would have to convince people to try it, which is hilarious to think of now. With a slightly higher rye content, it’s soft vanilla honey to start and finishes with a crack of black pepper and tobacco. It’s great for mixing too, I made many a cocktail with it. I would drink it all the time if I could get my hands on a bottle. Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Emily Lawson, bartender and owner of Foxhole Public House in Bentonville, Arkansas ABV: 53.5% Average Price: $1,500 Why This Bourbon? If I could curl up with a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve Bourbon 15 Year Old for the rest of my life, all will be right with the world. It’s full of classic-aged bourbon flavors like nutmeg, stewed cherry, and tobacco.

Weller 12 Stephen George, director of outlets and bartender at 20 | Twenty Grill in Carlsbad, California ABV: 45% Average Price: $200 Why This Bourbon? If I’m only allowed one bourbon for the rest of my life, I’m going to get greedy and go with the Weller 12-year Bourbon. Very tough to get your hands on right now, but the “Reserve” and “Antique 107” also over-deliver. The sweeter profile of the wheat does add a distinct layer of complexity to go with the depth of flavor that you can only get from the 12 years of aging in barrel. Baker’s 7-Year Evan Hosaka, lead bartender of The Dorsey at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas ABV: 53.5% Average Price: $60 Why This Bourbon? Baker’s Single Barrel from the Jim Beam small batch collection is bottled at 107 proof, with a minimum of seven years of aging. It’s great neat but also really nice on the rocks. Because it is a single barrel, there will always be different nuances and flavors that change from barrel to barrel, allowing a different drinking experience through the rest of your life.